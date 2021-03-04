An officiating crew made up of unfamiliar faces from this season left behind such varying numbers from Wednesday’s Class 6 District 11 final that they were part of the story of the contest.
MSHSAA may actually receive more $10 on-demand purchases of the streaming of the game after the fact than live from folks who want to review the fouls called and not called.
Nixa’s 67-49 title tilt victory versus Ozark saw the Eagles whistled for eight fouls, four of them against forward Jason Jones, while Ozark was called for 22 fouls.
The Eagles were 21-of-31 shooting free throws and already had 19 attempts from the foul line before the fourth quarter. Ozark was 4-of-8 at the charity stripe.
Nixa guard Colin Ruffin and forward Kael Combs combined for 17-of-22 free-throw shooting. Ozark center Blaine Cline was 1-of-2 at the foul line. He made nine field goals around the basket and scored 19 points. He drew one foul while in the act of shooting.
“I don’t want to get too much into the refs. But I don’t think it was very fair to us,” Cline said. “I thought there were some pretty easy calls that we didn’t get. We battled through a lot of adversity and I’m proud the way we did that.”
“We fought through things not going our way,” coach Mark Schweitzer said. “I thought Blaine got hit quite a bit. Maybe they didn’t foul him, I don’t know. There are three guys who were paid to call the game and they made it clear to me they had a better view than I did. They called what they saw.
“The consistency of the way the game was managed was not good,” he added. “But that happens from time to time. It is what it is, you’ve got to keep playing. I’m proud how we kept getting back up and going at ‘em. We were very resilient.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.