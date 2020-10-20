There is some digging happening near the intersection of Norton and Rosedale roads in Nixa. It’s not from dogs, at least, not yet.
Plans for construction of an off-leash dog park in Nixa showed a marked sign of progress with some earth work for what will be the parking lot for a dog park. The original plans for the lot were redesigned after some neighboring property owners voiced concerns about water runoff, and then the first bids for parking lot construction came in higher than anticipated. After some added delays for wet spring weather, the Nixa dog park is now officially under construction
The park carries a total price tag of $60,000 and will span about four acres of land just north of the intersection of Norton Road and Rosedale Road in southern Nixa.
The dog park in Nixa will be similar to Cruse Dog Park in Springfield, which is an off-leash dog park with a fence surrounding six acres of land. It offers dogs a chance to run, play and socialize with other dogs.
The Springfield park requires pet owners register their dogs, but day passes are available for those passing through town or wishing to try out the park before purchasing a membership. Pets must also be vaccinated for rabies, parvo, distemper and bordetella. In 2016, Nixa Director of Parks and Recreation Matt Crouse proposed a membership fee of $20 per dog to the Nixa City Council, but any membership fees have not been set at this time.
The Nixa City Council allocated $71,300 for dog park dirt work and construction in the city’s 2019 operating budget. Construction was delayed after a parking lot and some drainage work, namely a detention basin, were redesigned.
In August 2018, Nixa received a grant in the amount of $9,604 for the purchase of picnic tables and benches for the dog park from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The city matched the grant with $6,017.
