Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, summed up humanity’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic with some encouragement and some warning.
“Crises like this tend to bring out the best and worst in humanity,” Dr. Tedros said.
Police and sheriff’s deputies in Christian County are on watch for the worst.
Nixa Police Officer Brent Forgey shared some warnings with Christian County residents during a Nixa Chamber of Commerce-sponsored online meeting.
“This brings out some bad people, so I just want to remind people to look out for scams and fraud. There are people out there looking for opportunities to prey on other people’s problems,” Forgey said.
Scammers will sometimes seize the heightened emotions of a crisis to con their targets into handing over money. In an era of social distancing and stay-at-home orders, online phishing scams have picked up in recent weeks.
With the passage of the federal CARES act, some scammers may try to offer up advanced payments on $1,200 stimulus checks, or even claim to be representatives of the federal government. Text messages or emails purporting to be from the federal government may contain phishing links, and robocalls along the same lines may also start to circulate. These scams are being monitored by federal government agencies and by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.
Local police are also answering calls from potential scam victims. Forgey encouraged everyone to take a pause if a stranger calls, emails or texts about federal. money.
“If anything is too good to be true, it probably is, so don’t fall into any of those types of traps,” Forgey said. “You can always call us at the police department or email us.”
Checking with authorities like the local police department or the Missouri Attorney General’s Office might be the move that saves your money. It also helps police protect others from becoming scam victims.
“We want to know if anyone is doing any type of thing that seems suspicious or trying to offer a product or service that may not be right,” Forgey said.
Some of the most common, tried and true scams are still circulating during the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, scam Social Security Administration (SSA) and IRS calls have been reworked to include COVID-19 as a reason for urgency.
Remember, the IRS or SSA will never call you first. Consumers are advised to hang up the phone immediately if they receive calls that seem suspicious. Phishing scams may also circulate through email or text.
Even with stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines in place in Nixa, Officer Forgey still asks residents to watch for scammers who may try to take their act door-to-door.
“We’re just being real watchful and real vigilant,” Forgey said. “I help run the neighborhood watch groups, so I want the neighborhood watch groups to also be very diligent and also check on people. Take care of each other and make sure especially the seniors in your neighborhoods are getting what they need.”
NixaStrong.com, a landing site for Nixa residents seeking information and resources on COVID-19, contains links where visitors can find information from the state attorney general’s office and also report price gouging.
Warnings about price gouging
Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Gov. Mike Parson, and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe are warning Missourians of potential COVID-19 related scams and price gouging across the state.
“Across Missouri, COVID-19 related price gouging and scams are a big concern - we’ve received over 400 price gouging complaints in the past two weeks and we're monitoring a number of different scams,” Schmitt said. “Working with Gov. Parson and Lt. Gov. Kehoe to educate Missourians on potential scams and taking action wherever possible are important duties and we will remain vigilant as we move through this crisis.”
Missouri law prohibits individuals and businesses from substantially raising their prices for the necessities of life during an emergency. Consumers need to be aware of products that see a large increase in prices, particularly substantial price increases on hand sanitizer, medical masks, soap, over the counter medicine and other necessities.
"Price gouging and scams are not acceptable anytime, let alone during a crisis," Parson said. "We must continue to work together and take action to protect Missouri citizens from those looking to prey on our most vulnerable."
“The Lieutenant Governor’s Office continues to work on behalf of Missouri's seniors and veterans, all the more so during these difficult times. I am grateful to the Attorney General’s Office for their diligent efforts doing the same,” Kehoe said.
Schmitt first warned consumers of price gouging in early March, and the Missouri Attorney General’s Office has since seen more than 400 complaints related to COVID-19 price gouging.
Missouri’s hospitals and healthcare professionals should also be on the lookout for medical supply chain price gouging.
The Attorney General’s Office recently issued a cease and desist letter to a Springfield man for inflating the prices of N95 masks and sent civil investigative demands to eight third party sellers on Amazon for potential price gouging.
COVID-19 Fast Facts
COVID-19 symptoms
(According to the Centers for Disease Control)
-Fever
-Cough
-Shortness of breath
How to protect yourself from COVID-19
(Tips from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services)
-Wash your hands often with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds each time.
-Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
-Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
-Reduce close contact with others.
-When you cough or sneeze, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue. Immediately throw away the tissue and wash your hands.
-Clean and disinfect objects and/or surfaces using EPA-registered antimicrobial disinfecting products. Such products will have an EPA registration number on the label.
