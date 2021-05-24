Katie Kamies and her Nixa teammates enter Tuesday’s Sectional matchup against Lee’s Summit West with the chance to do what only one other Lady Eagles team has accomplished.
Nixa captured its seventh District championship since 2013 by beating Republic 3-2 in the Class 4 District 11 final last week. But not since 2013 have the Lady Eagles made it all the way to State.
“It's been important to us to set a standard for the younger girls and keep going what Nixa has done the last few years,” Kamies said. “We take a lot of pride in it.”
“It's been a fun decade. We've done some nice things,” coach Evan Palmer added. “We've been (to State) once, but it's been a while. To get back there would be an incredible feat for us. Maybe we can move on. The girls have got to believe.”
Gametime Tuesday at Nixa is 6 p.m.
The Nixa-Lee’s Summit West matchup has been a familiar one in the post-season. Lee’s Summit West beat Nixa 4-0 at Sectionals in 2017 and 5-0 in 2018.
Nixa (17-4) was shut out in all four of its regular-season losses. The Lady Eagles’ offense otherwise has been consistently good. They totaled 37 goals during their seven-match winning streak leading up to Tuesday.
Kamies has been pleased how explosive and cohesive Nixa has been.
“I’ve been surprised how well we've worked together, after missing a year,” said Kamies, one of 11 seniors for the Lady Eagles. “Our midfield-three working together with the forwards and playing off of each other has gone well.
“We had a tendency the last few years to play kick-ball per se,” she added. “We've gotten better about passing and moving and playing to each other's strengths. That’s been exciting to see.”
Palmer, too, has appreciated the Lady Eagles’ teamwork.
“These seniors have put the team first and not worried about stats or that kind of stuff,” Palmer said. “They've been fun to watch.”
