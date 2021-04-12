Kurt and Chase are two of the hardest working deputies in the Christian County Sheriff’s Office.
The two K-9 officers were on hand with Sheriff Brad Cole and their handlers, deputies Ryan Bradshaw and Tom Buchness, to accept a $61,500 grant from the Cook Family Foundation that directly benefits Christian County’s canine officer program.
“We believe wholeheartedly in the work of the Christian County sheriff and his team,” Cook Family Foundation Executive Director Faith Giedd said. “We hope this will inspire others to join us as we support them and the work that they do.”
Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole explained that the dogs are trained in several different disciplines.
“Our canines are trained to be, basically, full-service police canines. They track people, they are for suspect apprehension, drug sniffing. We’ve actually used one of them to track a missing kid,” Cole said. “They’re not just for sniffing drugs. They serve a huge purpose. We actually used one of them not too long ago when we had a small fight in the jail. Just the presence of the dog and the dog barking—the fight was over.”
K-9 officers, Cole said, provide extra safety for the deputies on the road along with safety for the general public.
“There is a great expense in having a K-9 program, the extra cost for equipment that they wouldn’t normally have. Training, there is a huge cost for training, the list goes on and on,” Cole said.
Kurt and Chase are both relatively young in their law enforcement careers. They receive their commands from Bradshaw and Buchness, respectively, in a mixture of German and Czech. They live with their handlers and train constantly.
“Chase has been here since he was a puppy. We trained him, and he is now 15 months old. Kurt is almost two years old, and we’ve had him for about four months. Chase has been on the road actually working for about four months,” Cole said.
Giedd said that the Cook Family Foundation found out about the need for operations and training funds at the sheriff’s office when Sheriff Cole inquired about grant opportunities. She explained the foundation’s decision to support the K-9 officers.
“They put their lives on the line every day. To hear the important work that they’re doing with the two dogs that they already have, to rescue children, to seize drugs—they never would had the program, so it feels good to be part of it,” Giedd said.
The $61,500 from the Cook Family Foundation is a lot of money that will go toward operating costs that will continue as long as Kurt and Chase are on the job.
“All of those things go into making sure that we can run this program efficiently and provide this service to the citizens. Our K-9 program, to this point, has been basically ran off of donations at no cost to the taxpayers,” Cole said.
In addition to the donation from the Cook family, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office has also received past donations from Youngblood Auto Group and from Orscheln Farm and Home for the K-9 program.
The Cook Family Foundation is headquartered in Ozark.
“We love the Ozarks, we love Christian County, and they have a wonderful team here. We learned about the need through Sheriff Brad Cole. The family was very, very inspired and felt motivated to give back to the community that they love, and where they live, as well,” Giedd said.
