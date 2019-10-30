The end of October marks the end of Domestic Violence Awareness Month across the country, but for many residents of Christian County, the cycle of violence doesn’t stop when Nov. 1 rolls around.
Freedom’s Rest Family Violence Center in Ozark seeks help year-round to operate its emergency shelter, 24-hour hotline and case management resources for victims of domestic and sexual violence 365 days per year. The group has a two-part mission: to provide shelter and advocacy for victims of domestic or sexual violence or to provide education to help reduce the presence of domestic violence in southwest Missouri.
Freedom’s Rest has an 11-county service area which serves Christian County and surrounding Barry, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Lawrence, Ozark, Polk, Stone, Taney and Webster counties.
Freedom’s Rest Development Director Abbi Bryant explained to the membership body of the Ozark Chamber of Commerce that the mission of combatting domestic violence is not restricted by lines on a map.
“We do serve people from outside of that official service area. We’ve taken people from across the country. We’ve taken people from other countries. We’ll help anybody from anywhere, but this is where our primary service is, and we like to focus our efforts with our outreach in these general areas,” Bryant said.
Freedom’s Rest was established by a small group of volunteers in 1996. It opened its shelter in Ozark in 2003. Its thrift store, Neat Repeats, moved to a new location near the Ozark Walmart in 2017.
Freedom’s Rest has operated a 24-hour crisis hotline since 1998. That hotline received 960 calls in 2018.
“Our primary focus is shelter, always. It’s getting people, if not into our shelter, then into a shelter that can help them,” Bryant said.
The hotline is the main method that victims of domestic violence are referred to Freedom’s Rest.
“We get referrals that are self referrals, we get people referred from the hospital, from other shelters, the police departments, schools, tons of different places,” Bryant said.
The Freedom’s Rest shelter served more than 400 clients for more than 15,000 bed nights in 2018. Yet, 420 cases were turned away in 2018 due to a lack on resources. That figure includes only adults, it does not include the children related to the women and men who sought help from Freedom’s Rest and were instead referred to other organizations.
Bryant gave members of the Ozark Chamber of Commerce some tips on how to help. Three main methods include donating money outright, shopping at Neat Repeats thrift store or volunteering, whether that’s as a group or as an individual.
Freedom’s Rest also provides assistance for victims through the court process, including courtroom advocacy.
“In case management, basically, our main goal is to provide our clients with resources in the community that are going to help them get their lives back while they are in shelter,” Bryant said.
The shelter also offers aftercare for a year after a client’s move-out date. When a client leaves the shelter, they can still access Freedom’s Rest resources such as case management consultation and household resources.
A total of 841 volunteers logged more than 4,800 hours at Freedom’s Rest in 2018.
Across Missouri, 35,983 persons received domestic violence services from different programs in 2018. According to the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, 30,826 requests for shelter and services went unmet. The disparity in service was the greatest for sheltering, where 12,178 persons were sheltered and 26,638 requests were unmet. Of the Missourians who stayed in domestic violence shelters overnight in 2018, 6,795 were identified as women, and 5,236 were children.
Total bed nights of sheltering from domestic violence in Missouri climbed by an astonishing 55,320 nights in 2018, from 323,102 nights in 2017 to 394,692 in 2018.
Numbers to know
Freedom’s Rest 24-hour crisis hotline (417) 299-2494
Freedom’s Rest office (417) 582-0344 or http://freedomsrest.org
Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence (573) 634-4161 or http://mocadsv.org
National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-7233
