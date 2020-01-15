Funeral services for Don Fenley was at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark . Burial followed in Highlandville Cemetery.
Don E. Fenley, 86, of Highlandville passed away peacefully in his home, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, surrounded by his family. Don was born Oct.12, 1933, to James and Erma Fenley. On Sept. 8, 1953, he was united in marriage to Shirley Boles and they were married 66 years.
During the Korean War, Don proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy from 1951-1956. Don worked in different aspects of construction and started Fenley Excavating in 1988, and worked through retirement. He was also a member of Calvary Bible Church of Nixa.
Don was always looking for fun and someone to pick on. There was never a dull moment with Don in the room, on the job, or driving down some uncharted backroad. His greatest joy was his family and he lived each day to be a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Erma Fenley and sister Patsy Murray.
He is survived by his wife Shirley; their five children Dan Fenley and wife Teena, Debbie Hedgpeth and husband Dan, Cindy Eden, Dennis Fenley and wife Cindy, Patricia Fitzpatrick; his grandchildren Brandon Hedgpeth and Annie Smith, Leanna Creed and husband Kevin, Cory Fitzpatrick and fiancé Alicia, Nicole Henderson, Jared Henderson and wife Nicole, Jesse Fenley and his wife Christian and Kate Fenley, Doniel Regier and husband Dan, Trisha Patrick and fiancé Lance Doubek; his great-grandchildren Braydon and Parker Hedgpeth, Boston and Brinkley Creed, Braden Mitchell and Michael Cassidy, Gwen and Grey Henderson, Georgia and Maggie and Minnie Fenley, Kayla Gorman and her husband Adam, Skylyn Billedo, Zoe Billedo, Elayna and Zachary Aguilar, Gavin Patrick and Kainon Bieganowski, Grant and Sara Smith; his great-great grandchild Dax Patrick, his siblings Hugh Fenley and wife Mary, Doyle Fenley, Joe Fenley and wife Erma, other caring relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be shared at http://www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com.
