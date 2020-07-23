A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Adams Funeral Home in Ozark with Pastor Eric Lutter presiding. Burial will follow in Weaver Cemetery, Ozark.
Donald Paul Cross passed away in his home on July 22, 2020 at the age of 75 in Springfield, Missouri, surrounded by his family. He was born in Concord, Missouri on Sept. 21, 1944 to Mary Martha Crosley Cross and Luther Paul Cross.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jonnie Chilton Cross, his son Scott Chilton Cross, one sister Shirley Cross Pritchard (Paul), one special cousin and friend Vernon Cross, nephews Kendall Hampton (Glenda) Kerry Pritchard (Kamela) and Paul Johnecheck, two nieces Terri Pritchard Graff (Andy), Michele Walker, and brother in law Larry Hampton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Carolyn Hampton, sister in law Demetra Franklin, cousin Jeannie Cross, and nephew Mark Johnecheck.
Don graduated from Hayti High School in Hayti, Missouri in 1962, and received his bachelor of science degree from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau in 1972. He was a distribution center manager for most of his life and retired from Amcon Distributing in Springfield in 2006. He enjoyed golf, football, John Wayne movies and spending time with his family. He loved the true and sovereign God, his family and country. He was a wonderful husband and father and will be deeply missed by his friends and family.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to Dr. Kevin Watt, Buffalo Prairie Care Center, and Hospice Compassus.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donation to the local Rescue One Animal Shelter.
