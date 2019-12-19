Celebration of life services for Donald R. Watts, 74, of Ozark will be held Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Ozark Assembly of God, Ozark. Pastor Darren Roten and Rev. Greg Perkins will officiate. Visitation will precede the service beginning at 10 a.m. at Ozark Assembly of God. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. on Friday in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson. Full military honors will be provided by United States Army Bravo Team and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 913. Services are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
Donald Ray Watts entered into rest Tuesday evening, Dec. 17, 2019 Cox South Hospital, Springfield. Mr. Watts was born Dec. 17, 1945 in Springfield. He was the son of LeRoy and Irma (Arms) Watts.
He attended elementary school in Rogersville and graduated from Ozark High School. He furthered his education at Draughn’s Business College in Springfield. Don married the love of his life, Jane Gloyd on Nov. 24, 1966 in Branson at the First Assembly of God Church. They celebrated 53 years together this past month.
Don was very active in the Ozark community. He served as mayor of Ozark, was on city council and was a charter member of the Jaycees in Ozark.
Don was also active in serving Christ at his church. He was a Sunday School teacher, Sunday School superintendent, served on the Board for Ozark Assembly of God and was on the board for the preschool at the church. He traveled to Mexico nine times to be the hands of feet of Jesus there.
Don worked for 37 years at Fasco in Ozark. In his retirement, he worked at Riverview Antiques and Camp Flea, which coupled his enjoyment of antiques with his love of interacting with people. Don had a keen interest in antiquing either working with them or buying or selling, and he also enjoyed going to garage sales. Don was outgoing, friendly, admired and will be greatly missed. He always showed great love for the Ozark community, his church, his family and Christ. He entered into heaven on his birthday, what a celebration!
Don was preceded in death by his parents, his son Kevin Watts, two older twin brothers Roy and Troy Watts and another brother Paul Watts.
Don is survived by his loving wife Jane of the home; daughter Jennifer and husband Scott Cook of Ozark; sister Donna and husband Elmer Gloyd, Jr. of Branson; and grandson Colin Cook (PaPa’s Buddy).
In memory of Don, memorials may be sent to the Ozark Assembly of God Church, 1602 W. South St., Ozark, Mo. 65721.
