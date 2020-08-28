Graveside services with full military honors will be held Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 5201 South Southwood Road, Springfield, Missouri.
Donald Ray Jernigan, 78, of Ozark passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. Don was born Aug. 18, 1942, in Christian County. He was the son of the late Elvis and Marie (Sowards) Jernigan. On Jan. 15, 1965, he was united in marriage to Janice Wilkerson.
Don became a Christian at an early age. In 1960, he joined the United States Navy and he proudly served our country for four years. He then worked for Frisco Railroad for the next 20 years, before retiring in 1989.
Don was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing, golfing, quail hunting and NASCAR. He loved his family dearly, and his biggest enjoyment was watching his grandkids grow up and attending their activities. He was a kind-hearted gentle giant and was loved so much by his family. Don was a wonderful husband, Dad, Papa and friend. He will be greatly missed by all.
Don is survived by his wife, Janice; a son Mark Jernigan and wife Teri; a daughter LeAnn Snider and husband Tim; a son Aaron Jernigan and wife Stephanie; seven grandchildren Hana, Morgan, Garrett, Clayton, Maycee, Colson and Collins; a brother Bob Jernigan and wife Saundra; a sister Barbara Blount and husband Jim; a brother J.T. Jernigan and wife Della; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by a sister Donna Blount.
Don’s family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Baron and his caring team of professionals.
Due to Don’s love of dogs, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri are appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.