There will be a celebration of life to honor Doris’ life at a later date when the current health situation allows. Doris will be buried privately next to her beloved husband, Alain at Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville, Wisconsin. The Pardee family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home in Janesville.
Doris Ethel Pardee, 94, a lifelong Janesville, Wisconsin resident, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Cedar Crest, where she had made her home for the past six years. Doris was born on Aug. 13, 1926 in Janesville, the daughter of Walter and Dorothy (Higgins) Lentz. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1945. She married Alain L. Pardee on Aug. 11, 1945.
Doris was employed for a short time by Parker Pen Company, and later by W.T. Grant Department Store. Otherwise, she was a homemaker and assisted her husband, Alain, who was a Janesville home builder, by doing the staining and varnishing in the new homes as they were being built.
Doris was an extremely talented artist and used her talents to make braided rugs and hooked pictures. She enjoyed her time with her friends as they made the hooked pictures. She was especially pleased to show her talents on several occasions to school children. Doris and Alain will be remembered for how much they loved to square dance and polka dance together. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church.
Doris Pardee is survived by two daughters, Janet (Chuck) Flynn of Janesville, Wisconsin, and Linda (Glenn) Pilger of Ozark, Missouri: six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alain Pardee on Dec. 9, 2000. Her son, James Pardee; her brother, Thomas Lentz; and her parents also preceded her in death.
“A special thank you to the staff at Cedar Crest for the wonderful care our mother received. You were like family to her. Also, thanks to Chaplain Mary Bielke, who was there to comfort us during our mom’s final journey. Your kindness will never be forgotten.”
