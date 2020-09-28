Doris Kathleen Deidiker

Burial was in Weaver Cemetery, Ozark.
Doris Deidiker of Farmington, Missouri, formerly of Ozark, passed away on Sept. 21, 2020, at the age of 90 years.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, J. Clarence and Della Lair, her husband Elmer “Red” Deidiker, daughter Elrena Margaret, three sisters, and two brothers.
Doris is survived by daughter Deborah (Gordy) Kerschner, son Russell (Tonya) Deidiker, six grandchildren James Estes, Keri Nestler, Brandon Kerschner, Jacob Deidiker, Matthew Deidiker, Rachel Deidiker; nine great-grandchildren Isabelle Estes, Charlotte Estes, Jack Nestler, Luke Nestler, Olivia Nestler, Nora Nestler, Lauren Nestler, Kaitlyn Nestler, Arlo Kerschner; and one brother, Don Lair.
Doris was a member of Sunnyview Church of Christ in Farmington. She graduated Valedictorian from Bakersfield, Missouri, High School in 1947, and was employed over the years as a court reporter, legal secretary, and deputy county clerk.
Doris lived in Ozark for 40 years and in the Farmington area for the last 16 years.
