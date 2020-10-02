It had been four weeks since Garrett Dotson had a pass thrown his way entering Ozark’s Week Five contest at Republic last Friday. But as he’s quick to remind himself, that’s part of what he signed up for in the Tigers’ triple-option offense.
“As Ozark receivers, we pride ourselves on the blocking aspect more than anything,” said Dotson, a senior wideout. “When we get passes thrown to us, we've got to be ready for them. I focus on running my routes the best I can and getting in open space.”
Dotson responded admirably when his number was called against Republic, catching a pair of passes totaling 45 yards. His 30-yard reception in the first quarter put Ozark in the red zone and set up the Tigers’ first touchdown.
Given his overall duties and how well he’s been blocking, Dotson didn’t particularly need a confidence booster, but naturally it didn’t hurt his confidence to catch a pair of passes.
“It's a booster,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting better every week. Every game I expect to perform the best I can, whether that's making blocks or making catches, I'm glad to do what I can.”
As much as Ozark relies on the run, the Tigers are well aware they need to keep defenses off balance by showing the potential for quarterback Cannon Cox to throw the ball. It will surely help their cause now that Dotson has shown he can be a perfect complement in the passing game to fellow wideout Owen Brockman.
Brockman has four touchdown catches on the season.
Cox was happy to see Dotson play a big role.
“I was proud of him. He ran the routes right,” Cox said. “You've got to have different options in our offense.”
Likewise, coach Chad Depee is pleased with all Dotson is doing.
“He likes to be on the football field,” Depee said. “He’s a very capable young man who is getting better every week. He’s a physical kid who does a lot of blocking. He’s a big asset for us.”
Dotson and the Tigers (4-1) are thrilled to be riding a four-game winning streak going into tonight's Backyard Brawl matchup at home with Nixa (5-0).
“Everything is going good, this is what we worked for all summer,” he said. “It's shocking to be here. It’s cool to be one of the upperclassmen on this team. Also, going into the season not knowing if we would have a full season (due to COVID 19), it's been awesome that we've gotten to play each week.”
