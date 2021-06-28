For all the hype Ryan Dotson received as an all-around athlete prior to his first day of high school, it was ironic he finally enjoyed a breakout season by competing in an event in which he had no expectations.
Dotson finished fourth in the javelin at the Class 5 State Track Meet in May. At Sectionals, he set an Ozark school record with a throw of 172-1.
“That was a surprise,” Dotson said of his first go-around throwing the javelin. “I wanted to do something in track and throwing the javelin was easy on my knee. I saw I was decent at it and that's when I started to take it seriously. Learning something new is always fun.”
If anyone deserves fun, it’s Dotson. He’s endured more than his share of hardship.
By mentioning the javelin being “easy on my knee,” he was referring to the three surgeries he’s underwent on his right knee since his freshman year three long years ago.
Dotson entered high school as a promising prospect in football, wrestling and track. But his trail has been burdened by a torn ACL while wrestling his freshman year, a torn ACL while wrestling his sophomore year and a torn meniscus while playing a pick-up game of basketball last spring.
Dotson suffered a torn meniscus again during his junior year. He put off a fourth surgery, allowing him to compete in track. He’s hoping to push back surgery longer to allow him to suit up for Ozark as a senior this upcoming football season.
Despite two torn ACLs and two torn meniscus on his medical file, Dotson may have as strong a right leg as any prep in southwest Missouri. He’s been seen this summer unleashing 60-yard punts with exceptional hang time.
Dotson’s booming punts make one forget about his past and dream of what could be in his future.
"He's got a lot of leg,” coach Chad Depee said. “He's a talented kid, a gifted athlete. Ryan has always been around with us, but has had to deal with injuries. We love him to death. He loves football and the guys love having him around.
“He’s a hard worker and great in the weight room,” Depee added. “We're hoping and praying that all goes well his senior year and he'll have an opportunity to compete.”
Indeed, for all he’s endured, if there is any Tiger all of Ozark and perhaps even all of Nixa can cheer for this summer and fall, it’s Dotson.
He knows a fourth surgery on his knee is forthcoming, it’s only a question of when.
“The plan is to wait and see if I can make it through football season and then have surgery,” Dotson said. “The only reason I'm postponing surgery is the knee feels really good right now. If I end up getting surgery right after football season, then I can get back to full speed for track. Hopefully, I can run the 200 and 400 next spring. I might be done with wrestling. It's too hard on the knees.”
If Dotson’s wrestling career is indeed over, his highlight on the mat was finishing third at 170 pounds at the COC Tournament his sophomore year.
Dotson has remained in good spirits throughout his repeated rehabs, in part, due to his rehab. While doing exercises to strengthen his knee, he discovered his passion for weightlifting. The gains he’s made have been rewarding physically and psychologically.
“I’ve gotten to at least work out and I've seen all the muscle mass I've put on,” he said. “That's been exciting. That's what helped me get through everything.”
Dotson’s football career has evolved from being a quarterback in the seventh grade to now being an outside linebacker, a receiving threat as an A-back and, of course, a much-promising punter.
As physically gifted as Dotson is, he’s very much in a learning mode.
“Since I haven't got to play football since my freshman year, I’m learning,” Dotson said. “Things are pretty new to me. It's tough having everything thrown at you. I learn something new every day.
“In junior-high, I could kick a pretty decent ball. But (injuries) have put my punting on pause for a long time,” he added. “I’m getting back to it. I want to at least be able to punt this year. I would love to punt in college, too, if I get a chance.”
