Funeral services for Doug were held Saturday, October 24, at Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark with Pastor Steve Moser officiating. Burial followed in Sparta Cemetery with full military honors.
Douglas Jerome Wegner, 71, of Sparta passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 in his home, with his family and friends by his side. He was born Nov. 18, 1948, in Fairmont, Minnesota, the son of Ellsworth and Margaret (Senne) Wegner. On April 3, 1976, he was united in marriage to Janice Reiman.
In 1969, Doug proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army. Doug was a very dedicated family man and in 2001, he and his family founded Hometown Heating and Cooling. He actively enjoyed working alongside with his sons until his retirement. Faith was an also important part of Doug’s life and he enjoyed being a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church of Nixa.
Doug is survived by his wife Janice; two sons Nathan Wegner and wife Tensa; Josh Wegner and wife Kim; two granddaughters Harleigh and Addilynn Wegner; one grandson Cooper Wegner; brother David Wegner and wife Kay of Owatonna, Minnesota, other caring relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Dianne Craig.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Pastor Moser and Cox Health at Home Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family also requests donations be made to Sparta High School FFA.
Online condolences may shared at http://www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.