People tried to wander through unlocked doors at the Sparta library weeks before it opened, but on May 7, they were welcomed in and invited to browse.
“Welcome to your new library,” was a popular saying from library staffers to patrons who explored the shelves, signed up for library cards and checked out materials promptly from the time the library opened at 9 a.m.
Whit Gillenwaters is the new branch manager of the Sparta Community Branch, making the move from the Park Central Branch of the Springfield/Greene County Library.
“Sparta has been waiting for us for so long,” Gillenwaters said. “The moment we started working in the building getting set up, we’ve had people come to the door every day. If the door was unlocked, people would walk in, and we’d be like, ‘We’re not open yet.’”
The next step is to get to know the people and the community in Sparta.
“People become regulars and you know them; you know what they like to read, you know what resources they want to take advantage of, and so that is definitely the best part of working at a small library. You get very familiar with your community,” Gillenwaters said.
The Sparta branch is 5,100 square feet and houses about 11,000 pieces in its collection.
Sarah Hayter, Director of Collections Services for the Christian County Library, oversaw the process of building the collection for the new library.
“We did build this from nothing. I started putting this collection together in November of 2019, so it’s definitely been a big process, about a year and a half of work,” Hayter said. “Basically, every item that you see in here was hand-selected for this location.”
The process wasn’t like what happened in Clever, which already had a library collection that H could build from. The Sparta collection started with absolute zero. About half of the materials came from other Christian County Library branches, and about half has been purchased brand new.
It took two full days for library employees to move 300 boxes of books and materials into the building. The largest collection is the adult fiction section, which has about 3,000 titles. The building offers room for the collection to grow.
“We’ve got so much space here that we’re really hoping to add new and different things that will speak directly to this community,” Hayter said.
Christian County Library Interim Director Dana Roberts said much of the growth will depend on how patrons use the library.
“We have the foundation, we have what we need to serve the community, and from here on out, it will depend on the relationships that we build with the community, the chamber of commerce, with the schools, with the students who come in, and with the adults who come in. What do you need now from us?” Roberts said. “The collection will grow around the patrons.”
The Christian County Library now has its goal of “Four on 14,” four freestanding library branches on Highway 14 that are accessible to the vast majority of the estimated 90,000 who live in Christian County. The new branches in Sparta and Clever operate with the same hours as the libraries in Ozark and Nixa, with the same amenities.
The new Sparta library sits just east of Dollar General on Highway 14. There is room for the possibility of future building expansion on the land. Its address is 147 Library Lane, a newly-renamed street formerly known as Wilson Court.
While Sparta has not had its own library, the staff of the Christian County Library has been active in the community for several years. They put on children’s story hours at Sparta Fire Station No. 1, attended stakeholder events such as Sparta Board of Aldermen and Sparta Chamber of Commerce meetings, and have participated in community events like the Sparta Christmas Parade and Persimmon Days.
Roberts is the Youth Services Manager for all four branches of the Christian County Library. She is working closely with the Sparta School District to promote summer reading programs.
“Libraries are integral to student education and student success,” Roberts said. “To prevent that summer slide—which is where students don’t read over the summer, and then they end up losing a grade level or not being quite at the same level where they were when they ended school—we have summer reading challenges to help combat that, with prizes and activities.”
The summer reading challenge starts May 14.
One of the biggest needs the library will help fill for eastern Christian County residents will be access to high speed internet connections.
According to data from University of Missouri Extension, about 4,796 of the 31,097 households in Christian County lack internet access. About 15.42 percent of Christian County’s estimated population of more than 83,000 people live in households without internet access. It’s also estimated that more of Christian County’s population that lacks internet access at home lives on the eastern side of the county.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought about a higher demand for high speed internet access than Missouri has ever had.
The Christian County Library planned to expand and build new library branches for more than 12 years. In 2017, Christian County voters approved the renewal of the library’s tax levy rate, providing the needed funding for expansion.
Construction Services Group, which does business as the Marion Company, won the bid for the projects. The same company built the Sparta Early Childhood Center on the campus of Sparta Elementary and Sparta Middle School, and built an identical library branch in Clever.
As part of a cost-saving measure, the two new branches are considered “siblings,” meaning they are two buildings designed and constructed with the same set of plans. The Clever and Sparta library buildings include spaces for book shelving, computer terminals, community rooms for library programs and community use, study rooms for small groups, teen and children’s areas, circulation desks, quiet reading spaces, and drive-through pick-up windows.
