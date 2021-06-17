Dr. Raymond Drake

A funeral service for Dr. Raymond Paul Drake was held on Wednesday, June 16, at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark, with Pastor Jacob Schneider and Rev. Richard McGeHee officiating. Burial with full military honors followed at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.
Raymond “Ray” Paul Drake passed away on June 11, 2021, at his home in Ozark, at the age of 96, surrounded by his family. Ray was able to stay home due to the devoted care of his wife, Gisela, and daughter, Yvonne Marsh, and with the compassionate assistance of Seasons Hospice.Ray was devoted to serving God, had a deep love for his family, and an intense passion for life.
Ray was born on July 13, 1924, to Adda M. and Anderson G. Drake in Nuyaka, Oklahoma. He was one of 10 children, seven brothers and two sisters, all of whom preceded him in death. Ray would often say he “lived the Grapes of Wrath,” as his family worked hard to find ways to survive during the Great Depression. They even fled the dustbowl of Oklahoma to seek a new life in California for a short time – but did not find gold, and so they returned to Oklahoma.
Ray joined the Navy during World War II, and he served on a gunner ship. He would share the story of how he gave his life to God one evening while standing on the deck of that ship, and that commitment to God would direct the rest of his life. After completing his time in the Navy, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and eventually served in Europe as part of the military police. While stationed in Europe, he met Gisela Wagner while attending a small church in her hometown of Krehwinkel, Germany. They developed a loving relationship over several years, primarily through letters, until they eventually married on March 8, 1958.
Once settled in Springfield, Missouri, Ray completed his bachelor of arts from Evangel University in 1961. He went on to pastor at multiple churches as well as serving as an educator in Springfield Public Schools while continuing his own education by earning his masters at Drury University in 1964 and his doctorate at Oklahoma State University in 1973.
Ray and Gisela had three daughters, Damaris, Yvonne and Gisele during those early years. Ray’s family grew with two sons-in-law, John Crow and Chris Bauman. Ray deeply loved his family and was especially overjoyed with the arrival of his grandchildren, Christopher, Drake, Paige and Sophia. He anxiously awaited the arrival of his first great grandchild, Grayson, who was born just days before Ray passed.
Ray’s zest for life was seen in many ways. In his retirement, Ray found joy in keeping and breeding Missouri Foxtrotter horses. He would occasionally show those horses and even won a blue ribbon with his prized Palomino horse, Traveler’s Touch of Tyme. Ray was often found atop his riding lawn mower, always at the maximum speed, or out working in his garden where he prided himself on a bumper crop of tomatoes by July 4, the epitome of success in Ray’s book. He and Gisela enjoyed many days spent at Table Rock Lake. Their lake house, co-owned with one of Gisela’s brothers, was the site of many family gatherings and hosted many visitors from Germany.
Ray is survived, not only by his immediate family, but also by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and his church family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to Seasons Hospice in Springfield. Information regarding donations may be found on their website at https://springfieldhospice.com/donate.
