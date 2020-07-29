Visitation will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Barnes Funeral Home, Ozark. Funeral services and burial with full military honors will follow at 11 a.m. at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.
Dr. Roy Delbert Ross, 91, of Ozark passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, in Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
Dr. Roy Ross was born Aug. 5, 1928 in St. Louis, to Caroline E. (Brown) Ross and Oliver J. Ross. As a young man, he joined the United States Army and proudly served his country. After his service to our country, he attended the University of Missouri, where he received his bachelor's degree.
He continued on to earn his master’s degree from the University of Georgia and his doctoral degree from Syracuse University.
After receiving his doctorate, Dr. Ross became an Associate Professor at Mississippi State University in the Forestry Department, where he served for 36 years until his retirement on June 30, 1992. Dr. Ross loved his Mississippi State Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals.
Dr. Roy Ross was preceded in death by his daughter, Robin Ross, his parents Caroline and Oliver and his five siblings Clarence, Chester, Jesse, Anna Chloe and Charley.
Dr. Roy Ross is survived by his son, Russell Ross and wife Heather, his son, Randall Ross and his son, Ryan Ross and his partner Tony. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who know him as their “Papa Roy.”
Wednesday Aug. 5, 2020 would also have been celebrated as Dr. Roy Ross’s 92nd birthday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dr. Roy D. Ross Scholarship, Attn: Jeff Little P.O. Box 9680, Mississippi State University, MS 39762.
Arrangements and care under the direction of Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark. Online condolences may be shared at www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com.
