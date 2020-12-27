Ozark and Nixa wrestlers will go through what will likely be the longest wrestling season in state history this winter.
March Madness will make its way to the mat for the first time, after the Missouri State High Schools Activities Association announced changes across the board to its post-season schedule for wrestling.
Not much will remain the same. The state tournaments for Classes 1-4 will expand from three days in mid-February to five days in early March and the site will shift from Mizzou Arena in Columbia to the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.
Over the course of March 9-13, each boys classification along with the girls tourney will hold all of its matches from the opening round to "wrestlebacks," or consolation rounds, to finals on one day.
MSHSAA stated the move to Independence was made due to questions surrounding the use of Mizzou Area in regard to COVID-19 regulations on campus.
The number of state qualifiers in each weight class will be reduced from 16 to 12.
Districts have been expanded from four to eight, with the top four finishers in each weight class moving on to Sectionals. The top three Sectional finishers will earn their way to State.
Post-season action will get under way Feb 5-6 with the start of girls Districts and Feb. 13 for boys Districts. A two-week break for both girls and boys will follow leading up to Sectionals.
Girls will be idle for 16 days in between Sectionals and State. Boys will have a break of 10-13 days.
Cable Dahmer Arena is a 5,500-seat multi-purpose facility that opened in 2019. It is home to the Kansas City Mavericks and Kansas City Comets, professional hockey and soccer teams.
Ozark and Nixa have been assigned to Class 4 District 5 with Carthage, Springfield Central, Joplin, Kickapoo, Republic and Waynesville.
