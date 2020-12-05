REPUBLIC — Over his eight years as Ozark’s head coach, Mark Schweitzer has had a few tell-it-like-it-is post-game scrums with the media in which he voiced his displeasure with referees from that night.
But Schweitzer wasn’t upset about the officiating Friday, even after his Tigers were whistled in the first half alone for 14 fouls that led to Rogersville shooting 19 free throws, again all in the first 16 minutes.
Schweitzer directed his frustrations at his players at halftime, leading to a complete turn of events and a 60-51 Ozark victory over the Wildcats at the Republic Tournament.
“We came out aggressive on defense, so it looked like we were being the aggressors. They were being aggressive, too. But on offense, we weren’t taking it at them,” Schweitzer said. “We should have been more aggressive on offense. Then, the aggressiveness wouldn’t have looked so one-sided. They were taking it at our aggressiveness and that caused us to get called for fouls. We were being passive on offense. We were standing back, instead of attacking.
“Our kids stuck with it and continued to play hard,” he added. “I thought we did a better job attacking on offense in the second half. Also, we had to be better with our hands and understand you’ve got to get them off (opponents) defensively. We had to move our feet. You’ve got to know what’s a smart play.”
"Coach Schweitzer got us fired up. He gave us a good halftime speech," guard Ethan Whatley said.
After putting Rogersville in the bonus two minutes into the second quarter, the Tigers didn’t commit their seventh foul of the second half until only a minute remained in the game.
Ozark closed things out with an 18-2 run, after trailing 49-42.
The Wildcats’ Kanon Gipson had 25 points through the first 24 minutes, but was scoreless in the fourth quarter.
“He got a lot of (points) on chippy plays,” Ozark guard Tyler Harmon said. “We were frustrated with it. We finally said, ‘We’ve got to guard him and make stop after stop.’”
Ozark’s full-court defensive pressure forced repeated Rogersville turnovers down the stretch.
“It’s about being smart and solid,” Harmon said. “Every game is like that, you’ve got to know what you can get away with and what you can’t because every referee is different.”
“We started to move our feet and not foul with our hands,” Whatley said. “That was the big key, as far as not fouling as much.”
Center Blaine Cline moved his feet in the paint to get himself positioned to draw two charges on consecutive Rogersville possessions in the fourth quarter.
“Those back-to-back charges were absolutely huge,” Schweitzer said.
Offensively, Whatley scored 20 points and Harmon had 13.
Just as he did in the Tigers’ opener against Parkview, Harmon netted eight points in the fourth quarter.
“I’m trying to get to the rim more late in the game and make plays or create shots for my teammates,” Harmon said.
“We have to find our aggressiveness on offense,” Schweitzer said. “When we attack, we’re much better than them thinking of what coach is telling them to do. They think too much instead of playing the game. But we’re still learning. We haven’t scratched the surface of how good we can be.”
Avery Voysey continued to impress. He grabbed three offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter to give Ozark second-chance opportunities.
“He’s got claw-like hands,” Schweitzer said. “His hands are huge and he’s sneaky tall with his long arms. He did a great job on the boards for us.”
Going back to 2005, Ozark hasn’t endured an 0-2 start. The Tigers were relieved to keep that streak alive.
“That first win always feels good,” Whatley said.
“I made it very clear to them I didn’t want to go 0-2 before we even got on the bus tonight,” Schweitzer said. "Our kids rallied. I’m proud of them.”
The Tigers meet Rolla at 1:30 today, with third place in the tourney on the line.
Ozark 60, Rogersville 51
ROGERSVILLE (51) — O'Neal 1 0-0 2, Goff 2 0-1 5, Gipson 8 8-14 25, Sutherland 1 0-0 3, Blevins 0 2-4 2, Bergmann 5 2-2 12, Fisher 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 13-20 51.
OZARK (60) — Cline 4 0-1 8, Harmon 3 6-8 13, Flavin 3 1-2 8, Whatley 7 4-5 20, Cox 1 0-0 2, Voysey 0 3-4 3, Pritchard 0 0-2 0, Westen 2 0-1 4. Totals 20 16-25 60.
Rogersville 12 17 15 6 - 51
Ozark 8 20 11 21 - 60
3-point goals - Whatley 2, Flavin, Harmon, Gipson, Sutherland.
