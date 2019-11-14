Freshman phenom Ramone Green feels he couldn’t have asked for a better start to his Nixa football career to this point.
The running back is fresh from a 118-yard rushing effort versus Ozark last week that upped his season total to 571 yards on 102 carries. What a great start indeed, the number of freshmen in Class 5 statewide with more than 100 carries and averaging as much as 5.6 yards per rush are few.
In addition, Green and the Eagles (5-5) are readying themselves for a matchup at Carthage on Friday in the Class 5 District 6 championship game.
“My freshman year, getting to play for a District championship. That’s more than I could ask for,” Green said. “We’re going to be hungry and be prepared.”
Coach Rich Rehagen adds his team, which was 1-3 after four weeks, is where it wants to be now.
“I really liked what our guys were doing,” Rehagen said after the Eagles broke away from Ozark. “Our guys up front on both sides of the ball are doing a nice job. It’s time to play for a District championship. That’s our goal every year, to try to win a District. We have got that chance. We’ll see what we can do.”
Carthage (8-2) seeks its fourth straight District championship since being bumped up to Class 5 in 2016. The Tigers whipped Branson 48-10 last week.
As Rehagen mentioned, Nixa’s offensive and defensive linemen have momentum on their side, after a redeeming night against Ozark. The Tigers dominated the line of scrimmage in the teams’ regular-season meeting, but the Eagles won that battle last Friday.
“They worked their butts off all season, so I was expecting this from them,” Green said of Nixa’s linemen. “I have much respect for them, especially the linemen playing both ways. They are taking hits and getting right back up. That’s not as easy job.”
Nixa will look to continue playing role reversal. Carthage handed the Eagles a 35-0 Week One setback.
Nixa fullback/linebacker Riley Childs, fresh from a three-touchdown night against Ozark, said it could be human nature for Carthage to enter the teams’ rematch a bit on the complacent side.
“They’re going to come in thinking it's going to be a breeze for them, just like it was the first week,” Childs said. “But we’re a whole new team. We’re going to give them every last blood we have and put it all on the line.”
This will be Nixa’s first appearance in a District final since 2016. The Eagles last won a District title in 2015.
“It’s going to be fun,” defensive end DeSean Downs said. “We’ve gotten a lot better since Week One. The games we’ve won, we’ve brought the intensity. We’re going to bring intensity against Carthage.”
