Expectations are that Nixa’s Isaac Mitchell and Jaret Nelson will make for a battery combo as good as any team in southwest Missouri this spring.
If things work out the way Eagles coach Jason Daugherty hopes they will, Mitchell will lay claim to being the best pitcher in the area and Nelson will establish himself as the best hitter in the area.
“I’d put them with anybody, no doubt about it,” Daugherty said while previewing Nixa’s season.
Mitchell was already about as good as any pitcher around two years ago as a sophomore. He was a unanimous All-COC First-Team selection and twice led Nixa to wins over Kickapoo and the COC championship. The Eagles’ Ace Akers was the COC Pitcher of The Year, but Mitchell was arguably Nixa’s ace.
Mitchell underwent Primary Repair Surgery on his left elbow a year ago and is back to his hard-throwing ‘self.
“He started throwing last fall,” Daugherty said. “His (velocity) looks good. I’d say he’s back to normal.”
“I think he’ll have a better year than people might think he will have, coming off of surgery,” Nelson said. “I know Isaac real well. He has high expectations for himself. He has all the tools. The velocity is coming back for him and he’s never lost his command. I absolutely think he’s the best pitcher in the area, no question about it.”
Nelson debuted for Nixa as a freshman two years ago and hit .294 as a first baseman and designated hitter. He has settled in behind the plate.
He never envisioned he would be a catcher until two years ago.
“Funny story about it, during summer ball our catcher hurt his arm and everyone was like, ‘Who can catch?’ We didn’t really have anyone else, so I said, ‘Daugherty, I can catch, I can do it,’” Nelson said. “I was just messing around. But he said, ‘Put the gear on, you’re going out there next inning.’ I was like, ‘Whoa, I was just kidding.’
“I ended up going out there, anyway,” he added. “It was a fun experience. I didn’t think it would happen again. But our catcher’s arm never got better that summer. So, I played there off and on. Now, I enjoy it. I can see all the field and control things a lot more.”
Nelson has had a mentor to lean on in former Nixa standout Joe Reid, now catching at Indiana.
“We’ve done some workouts together and when I haven’t known how to do something, I’ve texted him and he’s answered, even while is in college,” Nelson said.
Nelson feels fortunate he gained varsity experience two years ago. Many juniors and even seniors entered this season with no varsity at-bats, after COVID-19 wiped out the spring sports season a year ago.
“It was interesting going from freshman ball to jayvee ball and then to varsity ball,” Nelson said. “Freshman and jayvee ball, it was the same intensity. But when you into a varsity game, it’s entirely different. The intensity level is so much higher and everything is more fast-paced. I was blessed to have that opportunity and to have that experience under my belt now.”
Nixa’s lineup will revolve around Nelson, whether he’s hitting first, second, third or fourth.
“I hope he has an unbelievable year,” Daughety said. “He’s definitely capable of doing it. He has a sub-2 popup time. He’s a good athlete. He could play anywhere. He’s probably my fastest kid. I think he’s as good as any player in the area.”
“It means a lot to have your coaching staff and the people you play with to have confidence in you,” Nelson said. “If they don’t have confidence in you, it’s hard to have confidence in yourself. It’s been kind of difficult going from basketball to baseball. But I’ll work through it and be ready. My expectations are always extremely high.”
Likewise, the Eagles are aiming high, after winning COC championships in 2018 and 2019.
“The goal is to get to the Final Four and a state championship,” Daugherty said.
Nelson is the lone starter in the everyday lineup with significant varsity experience, at least as an Eagle. Quin Gundelfinger transferred from Clever this school year, after hitting .352 as a sophomore and helping the Jays win a Class 3 District 10 championship two years ago.
Gundelinger has assumed the starting shortstop job for Nixa.
“Quin is hammering the ball, he’s looked good,” Daugherty said. “I see him in the two-, three- or four-hole or he could lead off.”
The rest of the lineup features news names the likes of infielders Ryan Retone, Blake Pendergrass, Jaris Thornton and John Gohlson. Mitchell may get at-bats as a first baseman for the first time. Outfielders are Sam Russo, Keith Piepmeier and Alec Johnson, Evan Johnston and Blake Bridges.
Daugherty is open-minded about a lead-off hitter.
“Our candidates are Retone and Johnson, or I could see Nelson as a possibility, even though he’s a run-producer. Sam Russo is another possibility there,” Daugherty said. “Quin and Jaret are out biggest guys who can drive the ball.
“I think we can hit the ball 1-9 when we get rolling,” he added.
Daugherty is optimistic the Eagles’ pitching will prove to be strong.
“After Isaac, we have a lot of guys who are capable,” Daugherty said. “They include Hardy Dougan, Piepmeier, Parker Bridges and Gundelginer has a live arm. We’re fairly deep. We will need to have people step up and be strong behind Isaac.”
