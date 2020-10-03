Little-known fact during the 33rd edition of the Backyard Brawl Week was that Nixa coach John Perry, the ultra-aggressive play-caller in the Eagles’ spread offense, was previously a triple-option man.
Perry is a disciple of Mississippi high school coaching legend Bobby Hall, who became a Hall of Famer with a triple-option attack. Hall’s son, Tulane offensive coordinator Will Hall, opened Perry’s eyes to the spread offense.
With a nod to Perry’s years of experience with the triple-option, Ozark’s triple-option skill-position players had Nixa eyes, ears, hands and legs all over them Friday, as the Eagles nearly posted a shutout in their 35-7 triumph over the Tigers.
Ozark (4-2) went from averaging 40.5 points a night during its four-game winning streak, to repeated three-and-outs while being out blanked through the first three quarters.
Nixa's players were well aware during the week of Perry's triple-option knowledge.
“Coach knows all about (the triple-option). He knew exactly what they were going to run,” Nixa linebacker Steven Ward said. “Him and (defensive coordinator Phil Whickwar) put us in the perfect position. We were ready.”
“A lot of hard work by our coaches,” safety Clayton Uber said. “They watched a lot of film and put us in the best position all night. We trust what they say. We were in position to make the plays.”
Perry added Nixa’s scout-team offense deserves some credit for the Eagles defense's dominance.
“Nobody does (the triple-option). We had to train our scout team offense how to run it, so we could give our defense a good look during practices and not be shocked when we’re out here,” Perry said. “I thought our scout team did a good job of giving us a look.
“(Ozark) has been living off the big play and we worked really hard on not giving up the big play,” he added. “Defensively, tonight we were absolutely awesome.”
Ozark coach Chad Depee also acknowledged the Eagles’ defensive effort.
“The physicality of the game, whichever teams wins that has an advantage, and I didn’t feel we won that,” Depee said. “Defensively, Nixa did a good job against us. Tonight was the Nixa Eagles’ night, as much as that pains me to say.”
Last year’s Backyard Brawl saw Ozark win the battle at the line of scrimmage and control the ball mightily in its 20-14 win. The only semblance of that matchup came on the Tigers’ opening possession when they posted three first downs and reached the Nixa 20-yard line.
That was as far as the Ozark drive would get.
“They’re faster than what we had seen the past few weeks,” Uber said. “But we got our cool back. We buckled up and got that stop and it was kind of over the rest of the game. We didn’t give them a whole lot.”
Ozark's opening drive ended when a fourth-down pass from quarterback Cannon Cox to running back Ethan Pritchard fell incomplete.
“We had very good coverage on that,” Uber said. “I was on (Pritchard), Kolyn (Eli) was on him and Ben (Mills) was dropping back. We know they are predominantly a running team. But they have been getting some long passing passing touchdowns when they pass the (opponent’s) 40-yard line. We were reading our keys, looking for that every play.”
Ozark did complete a pass all night.
Pritchard, who has been averaging well over 10 yards each time he touches the ball, didn’t have the open space he had been accustomed to. He didn’t play in the second half after apparently re-injuring an ankle.
“Me and Riley (Childs), as safeties, had pitch responsibility coming down,” Uber said. “(Pritchard) was one of our keys to look to. I felt like we played him pretty well until he was kind of hurting.”
“Our safeties running the alleys for the quarterback and the pitch were really good,” Perry said.
Nixa’s defense forced three turnovers, pouncing on two Ozark fumbles and Eli picked off a pass and ran the ball inside the Tigers’ five-yard line. Also, Ward set up the Eagles’ offense with a partially-blocked punt.
“We didn’t play our best ball and we know that,” Depee said. “We didn’t finish a drive right off the bat and Nixa capitalized on mistakes we made like good teams do.”
Nixa (6-0) was up 14-0 at halftime on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Austin McCracken to Jackson Bray on fourth-and-three in the first quarter and a five-touchdown run by Ramone Green in the second quarter.
Green made his fantasy league fans happy by adding three touchdown runs in the second half.
“They do a lot of different things in regard to spreading the ball around,” Depee said. “They established the running game and controlled the clock. We never could get traction.”
Sophomores had a hand in all six touchdowns. In addition to super sophs McCracken and Green helping put Nixa in the end zone, sophomore running back Jacob Kronebusch spelled Pritchard in the second half and broke loose for an 85-yard touchdown run for Ozark.
Green has reached 100 yards rushing six times in six games.
“He has good balance and a good natural burst,” Depee said. “He runs hard.”
Green, who had a 118-yard rushing night against Ozark in the post-season last year, felt good about his chances against the Tigers’ defense.
“I remembered them as being very physical and very aggressive,” Green said. “I thought I would be able to juke, get shifty and make people miss.
“I’ve got to give credit my linemen,” he added. “Linemen always don’t get noticed. They’re awesome dogs and work so hard.”
Nixa 35, Ozark 7
Nixa 7 7 21 0 - 35
Ozark 0 0 0 7 - 7
Scoring
N - Bray 22 pass from McCracken (James kick)
N - Green 5 run (James kick)
N - Green 5 run (James kick)
N - Green 1 run (James kick)
N - Green 22 run (James kick)
O - Kronebusch 85 run (Easley kick)
