CARL JUNCTION — Dylan Carter is the best example of the improvement Nixa has made this season at middle weights. Carter played as big a role as anyone in the Eagles’ championship at the Carl Junction Classic on Saturday.
Carter, splitting time between 152 and 160, was 5-0. He won all five of his matches by first-period pins.
Carter feels a season-opening loss by pin in 4:29 against Rogersville’s Gabe Brandenberg spurred his success Saturday. Brandenberg is a two-time state semifinalist.
“That match got me better,” Carter said. “It made me realize what techniques I need to work on in the wrestling room. I’ve been practicing on sweep-singles (sweep-single leg takedowns), snapdowns and halves (half-nelsons). The halves have been working real well for today and my snapdowns have been working well for me, too. The snapdowns are getting me takedowns and the halves are getting me pins.”
“Dylan’s always been tough on top, but struggled finishing takedowns,” Nixa coach Dustin Martin said. “All day today he was good at the transition of getting in his shot straight to a takedown. I like to think we wrestle that match (against Bradenberg) again and we’re right there with that kid. Dylan got caught in some eye-opening positions that we had to go in the room and work on.”
Nixa, which was third at the Carl Junction Classic a year ago, breezed to dual wins against Monett, McDonald County, Frontenac and Seneca twice. A 48-26 victory against Monett was the Eagles’ closest win.
Nixa beat Seneca 49-24 in a pool round and 51-28 in the final.
“We came out of a tough pool,” Martin said. “To beat Seneca twice is a great day for us.”
Deagan Fugitt (132), Zan Fugitt (113 and 120), Peyton Moore (120 and 126), Cole Crahan (138 and 145) and John Gholson (220 and 285) were also undefeated. Zan Fugitt pinned two state-qualifiers from last season.
Avry Rutherford (182) was 4-1.
Like Carter, Crahan has also bounced back from a rough start. On opening night, he was pinned by both Farmington’s Drew Felker and Rogersville’s Riley Williams.
“I came out at the start of the season not ready, but I feel a lot better now,” Crahan said. “I’m very motivated. My fakes and shooting have been going well. I’ve been working on those moves quite a bit.”
Crahan has won five matches in a row.
Martin feels this is his most balanced lineup that he’s had in recent seasons.
“Last year, we were strong in the lightweights, but had holes in the middle weights,” Martin said. “This year, our heavyweights are strong and we have some solid guys at the middle weights. Cole looked awesome and Dylan Carter had a great day. Also, we missed Kolyn Eli, who was out today with an injured shoulder. He would have done well here.
“We’re good all the way around this year,” Gholson said. “We’re a lot more diverse.”
