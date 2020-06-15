Nixa's boys assumed their traditional perch atop the Central Ozark Conference All-Sports standings for the 2019-20 school year, while Ozark's girls were knocked off by Webb City.
The Eagles have maintained a stranglehold on the boys all-sports championship and finished first again on the strength of upper-division finishes in four sports.
Nixa totaled 44 points to edge runner-ups Carthage and Webb City, who both had 43.5 points. Ozark was fourth with 41.5.
The Eagles captured a co-championship in boys basketball, were second in soccer and third in both both cross country and wrestling.
Carthage finished fifth or better in cross country, soccer, football, swimming, basketball and wrestling. Webb City was seventh or better in everything but wrestling.
Ozark posted championships in both soccer and swimming.
Joplin, which was fifth with 38.5 points, won a championship in football and shared a title with Nixa in basketball, but was last in wrestling.
On the girls side, Webb City accumulated 56 points to edge Ozark's total of 53.5.
Webb City won titles in softball and cross country and was second in swimming.
Ozark repeated as champions in golf, was second in basketball and third in softball and tennis.
Nixa was third with 47 points. The Lady Eagles shared a championship with Willard in volleyball, were second in cross country and third in swimming.
Carl Junction, which was fourth with 44.5 points, won titles in swimming and basketball, but were last in softball.
Spring sports were not played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
COC All-Sports Standings
Boys
1. Nixa 44, 2. (tie) Webb City 43.5, Carthage 43.5, 4. Ozark 41.5, 5. Joplin 38.5, 6. Neosho 25, 7. Willard 21.5, 8. Branson 21, 9. Republic 20, 10. Carl Junction 17.5.
Girls
1. Webb City 56, Ozark 53.5, 3. Nixa 47, 4. Carl Junction 44.5, 5. (tie) Carthage 39, Republic 39, 7. Willard 38.5, 8. Branson 25, 9. Joplin 21.5, 10. Neosho 14.
