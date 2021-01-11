Among those to peg Nixa the team to beat for the COC championship is Eagles coach Jay Osborne.
“My expectation is we should win the conference, bar none,” Osborne said. “We should be favored to win it. If we take care of our business, we should win it. That’s our goal. If we don’t win it, I’ll be disappointed.”
Over the past 12 seasons, Nixa won outright or shared seven COC titles. That span includes a co-championship with Joplin last season, when both Eagles teams went 8-1 in conference play.
Nixa’s chief competition for the COC crown this time around figures to be Republic and Webb City, with Joplin, Ozark and Neosho being possible contenders.
Republic (11-1), Nixa (9-1), Webb City (8-1), Neosho (8-5), Joplin (7-3) and Ozark (7-4) all have winning records. Nixa is ranked No. 6 in Class 6 and Webb City No. 8 in Class 5.
Nixa tips off COC play Tuesday at Willard (6-6) and hosts Carthage (4-6) on Friday. The Eagles will then break for conference action the rest of the month while meeting the likes of Kickapoo and Greenwood and hosting the Nixa Invitational Tournament.
If there was a pre-season All-COC First-Team, Eagles junior guard Colin Ruffin would certainly be on it. He has been instrumental in Nixa’s impressive start that is headlined by wins over Joplin, Ray-Pec, Blair Oaks, Parkview, Rogersville and Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Ruffin agrees with his coach that the Eagles are the team to beat
“I think so, but we’ve got to keep our heads low,” Ruffin said when asked if Nixa is the COC favorite. “We’ve got to show ourselves. Teams we should beat we need to thump them and teams that we know we’ll have a close game with, we need to come out of there with the win.”
Nixa is 13-1 against COC competition in and out of conference play dating back to the last month of the 2018-19 season.
Nixa beat Joplin on it way to the Carthage Tournament championship last month. Osborne is interested in scouting Webb City.
“I haven’t seen many teams from the west coast play, yet,” he said, referring to Joplin, Webb City, Carthage and Carl Junction. “Webb City is in our tournament, so we’ll figure them out in a couple weeks.”
Osborne has scouted Ozark and Republic and expects both to challenge the Eagles.
“Ozark has put together some nice wins,” he said. “Republic has a real nice team. They play slow and disciplined and take good shots.”
Ruffin added dates against Ozark and Republic are circled on his calendar. The Eagles host Ozark on Feb. 2 and travel to Republic on Feb. 16.
“Of course, we want to win every game,” Ruffin said. “But it’s pretty much about beating Ozark and Republic because they’re our rivals.”
While speaking of always-underrated Republic, Osborne noted he’s been impressed with the career senior hotshot Drew McMillin has enjoyed. McMillin reached the 1,000-point milestone last season. Osborne voiced the sentiments of many in COC circles that McMillin has seemingly been in the Tigers’ lineup forever.
“He’s Major Ogilvie from the ‘70s. (Ogilvie) played about nine years for Alabama,” Osborne said, comparing McMillin’s tenure to that of the former Alabama All-American’s career.
McMillin had 17 points in Republic’s 53-48 loss at Nixa last season. He is the lone returnee from the All-COC First-Team from a year ago.
“Their offense is based around him pretty much,” Ruffin said of McMillin. “He can score any sort of way. He’s crafty. He can shoot the ball, get to the rim and has pretty nice handles, too.”
Lady Eagles eye title
On the girls side, Nixa is most people’s pick to top the COC. The Lady Eagles owns wins over defending conference champ Carl Junction and West Plains,
The championship figures to be decided between Nixa (11-3), Republic (7-4), Willard (11-1) and Carl Junction (7-2).
The Lady Eagles have as talented a trio as anyone in the COC in Macie Conway, Ali Kamies and Rhianna Gibbons.
Republic’s Kaemy Bekemeier is scoring at a high clip. The Lady Tigers’ Jazzy Kirby has drawn 57 charges in 41 career games.
Nixa and Willard meet Monday in both teams’ league opener.
