The Missouri State High Schools Athletic Association’s annals will forever document Nixa’s Zan Fugitt winning a state championship versus Staley’s Logan Burks.
But Fugitt won’t remember it that way.
Fugitt agreed with MissouriWrestling.com’s rankings prior to the Class 4 State Tournament that had Fugitt at No. 1 at 113 pounds and Christian Brothers College’s Kolby Warren at No. 2.
They met in the semifinal round Saturday, with Fugitt (42-1) winning by pin in 1:46.
“I definitely did,” Fugitt said when asked if he thought that was the legit state championship match. “The bracket was done by randomizer, so it was luck of the draw. I knew it was going to be a tough match. I didn’t have a game plan for (Burks). I actually did have a game plan against (Warren). I stuck to it.
“I wanted to score first and work on top,” he added. “If you score first, it allows you to break your opponent more.”
Burks (28-4) had the same fate in the final as Warren (19-3), as Fugitt officially won gold by pinning Burks in 1:40.
Fugitt's only win at State not by fall was in the quarterfinal round, where he won a majority decision 16-3 against Liberty's Cooper Rider 16-3.
Fugitt finished his sophomore season with 30 pins.
It’s Fugitt’s first state championship, at least at the high school level. He caltured six state titles in youth wrestling, winning his first when he was 8 years old.
“High school matters a lot more, this has definitely been my end-goal,” Fugitt said.
However, with an eye toward his future at the college level, Fugitt added he has further goals.
“Obviously, I want to go for a lot more than a state title,” he said.
Looking ahead to his final two years at Nixa, Fugitt is curious what weight class or possibly weight classes he will be at. Zan and his older brother, Deagan, were both at 106 as freshmen. Deagan was at 126 as a senior this year.
Deagan stands 5-foot-9 and Zan 5-5.
“Whatever I weigh, I’ll wrestle at. At the beginning of the year, I could have wrestled at 106. But I started gaining a little weight,” Zan said. “I hope I get taller. But I’m perfectly fine with my height, I’m used to it. That's the good thing about wrestling, it doesn’t matter how tall you are. You can be good through hard work.”
