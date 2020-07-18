Riley Childs volunteered himself to Nixa defensive coordinator Phil Wickwar as a candidate to fill the Eagles’ vacancy at safety at the start of summer workouts.
Wickwar wasn’t impulsive. After all, Childs burst upon the scene in a big way at linebacker as a junior last season, leading Nixa with 105 tackles that included six stops for a loss and one forced fumble.
The idea of moving Childs to safety stuck in Wickwar’s mind for a while, as he gave it deep thought. Eventually, he agreed the move could make the Eagles’ defense better and also maximize Childs’ talents.
“We didn’t really have anyone to play at safety, so I told Coach Wick, ‘If you need me to move to safety, I will,’” Childs said. “A week later, he called me and told me, ‘We moved you to safety, after you gave us that idea. We like it.’”
There seems to be a lot to like about the move, as the Eagles look at all of Childs’ physical assets and mental makeup.
“That’s been a pretty good fit,” head coach John Perry said. “He’s one of the better athletes on the field. He can be the quarterback back there and make everyone else right. He runs well and you talk about a guy who plays with great effort. It’s taken him a little while to get adjusted. It’s a totally different position, the angles are different when you’re trying to run the ball down. It’s something he’s gotten a lot better at.”
Childs will likely be one of the leading voices in Nixa’s defensive huddle. He embraced a leadership role as last season progressed. But at this time last year, he wouldn’t have had the nerve to suggest a position change to coaches.
“I was just trying to fit in and make everyone happy,” he said. ”I was nervous. I don’t really have those nerves anymore, which is nice.”
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Childs, who projects as a defensive back at the college level, is looking forward to being the last line of defense.
“It’s a really fun position,” he said. “I feel like I perform better under pressure. I’m ready to put on the pads and hit some wide receivers.”
It’s not a coincidence a couple of Childs’ favorite NFL players are safeties.
“I like to be my own person,” he said. “But if I had to compare myself to anybody, I’d like to be like Tyrann Mathieu (of the Chiefs) and Jamal Adams (of the Jets). They’re pretty big guys who are aggressive and hit hard.”
Childs, who doubles as a running back, has never been one to shy away from contact, going all the way back to when he first strapped on shoulder pads.
“When I was little in mighty mites, my parents would get me pizza whenever I’d make another kid cry,” he said. “Hopefully, I can get me a couple pizzas this year.”
