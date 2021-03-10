Nixa coach Dustin Martin has emphasized to the Eagles’ and Lady Eagles’ eight state qualifiers not to underestimate any opponent at this week’s Class 4 State Wrestling Championships.
Action was due to get under way on Tuesday with the girls. The Class 4 boys brackets will play out on Saturday.
“We tried to reach out and collect as much information (on opponents) as we can and there is no easy bracket,” Martin said. “A lot of times kids hope they’ll be on the good quarter or good half of the bracket. But most of the weight classes are loaded with talent, so that there is no easy way to get to the final. Every one of our guys and girls have tough opponents along the way.”
Nixa’s Zan Fugitt (39-1) and CBC’s Kolby Warren (17-2) are ranked Nos. 1-2 at 113 pounds by MissouriWrestling.com in Class 4, but find themselves on the same side of the bracket. They could meet in the semifinal round. In their most recent matchup at the Super 32 Nationals last summer, Fugitt won 7-2.
“In my opinion, those are the two best kids in the 113 bracket. They’re very high-level kids,” Martin said.
“I know pretty much every kid I will wrestle. My semi will be a tough match,” Fugitt said.
After a runner-up finish at State at 106 as a freshman, Fugitt is eyeing a gold medal.
“You’ve got to have that confidence and I know I’ve worked hard in our room,” he said.
Nixa’s Peyton Moore (38-1) thinks he and Cael Keck (31-6), of Park Hill, are on a collision course in the 120 final.
“Keck is on other side of bracket and I think he got the easier side,” Moore said. “He won’t really have anyone to wrestle. But it’s whatever, I’ll wrestle how I always wrestle.”
“Peyton is in a tough weight class,” Martin said. “He’ll have a tough semis match and to win, he’ll have to beat another tough kid.”
Moore’s road to the final could go through Staley’s Anderson Lipp (26-13). Lipp beat Keck at Districts, but lost to him at Sectionals. Moore owns two dominant wins over Lipp.
“I definitely think it’s my year,” said Moore, a runner-up at State two years ago.
The Eagles’ John Gholson will likely have to get past Xavier Doolin (40-0), of North Kansas City, to make the 220 final. They’re due to meet in the semifinal round.
“Gholson has the best kid in the state on his side of the bracket,” Martin said of Doulin. “Doulin is an experienced and highly-acclaimed wrestler. He will be a challenge. We’re hoping John gets to the semis and if he does, we’re going to give Doulin everything we’ve got.”
Gholson (36-2) is a rapidly-rising star. He pinned Jefferson City’s Brandt Aulber (36-3) in 1:03 at Sectionals, after Aulber beat him 5-2 last year.
“It shows I’ve worked so much harder than I did last year. I’m getting better everyday,” Gholson said.
The Eagles will also be represented by 126-pounder Deagan Fugitt (34-7), 145-pounder Dylan Carter (27-14) and 195-pounder Michael Turner (27-11).
On the girls side, Nixa 103-pounder Ashlyn Eli (39-0) appeared primed to repeat as a state champion.
“Anything less than a state championship will be slightly disappointing,” Martin said beforehand. “When you’ve already been there and won, everybody wants to beat the champ. The goal is to win another state championship.”
With MSHSAA ruling that girls cannot wrestle boys during meets and tournaments this season, Eli’s road to State was easier this season. As a sophomore, she was 6-8 against boys competition.
“If she was in a program in which she was the only girl on the team, it would make it tough on her to get the competition she needs,” Martin said. “But the depth we have in our room with the girls helps her. And, we can throw Zan, Peyton and Deagan at her and have her wrestle with them. You can still have the girls roll with the boys in your practice room.”
Lady Eagles freshman 122-pounder Brenya Crahan (43-3) was also shooting for a state title. Crahan has lost to North County’s Mikayla Whatley (44-2) and Lebanon’s Halea Bartel (38-5). They’re on the other side of the bracket.
“I’ve got one tough girl on my side of the bracket. I think I can make it to the final pretty easily,” Crahan said prior to State. “I’ll tune everything out but the coaches. That’s pretty easy for me, I’ve been doing it for a while.”
“Brenya hasn’t been to State before, but in the youth world she has won a lot of big tournaments,” Martin said. “The goal is for her to win a state championship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.