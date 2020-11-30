Nixa has received rare post-season recognition from COC coaches by leading all conference teams in players named All-COC First-Team while not winning the league championship.
In fact, the Eagles’ lead in First-Team picks is by a wide margin.
Nixa has 10, count ‘em 10, All-COC First-Team selections, including seven on defense. League champ Carthage and Class 5 semifinalist Webb City both have six first-teamers.
It’s quite a change from the script COC coaches have traditionally followed. Last season, heavyweights Joplin, Webb City and Carthage combined for 22 of the 31 First-Team players. This season, those three combine for 16 of the 32 First-Team selections.
By the numbers, Nixa (9-3 overall and 7-2 in the COC) had the top defense in the conference. The Eagles allowed 169 points in 11 games (plus one win by forfeit), or an average of a league-low 15.3 points a game. Webb City yielded 200 points in 13 games, or an average of 15.4 points a night.
Nixa’s First-Team rundown includes offensive lineman Matias Moreno, wide receiver Smith Wheeler, running back Ramone Green, linebackers Steven Ward and Clayton Uber, defensive linemen John Gholson and Dylan Nelson and defensive backs Jaden Aven, Riley Childs and Kolyn Eli.
Moreno, Wheeler, Ward, Uber, Nelson, Eli and Childs are seniors, Gholson and Aven juniors and Green a sophomore.
Ozark’s only First-Team choice is senior defensive lineman Hunter Tennison.
Ward is one of three defensive players unanimously voted to the First-Team. He collected 143 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, six quarterback sacks and two interceptions.
Childs had 106 tackles this season and 231 over his career.
Uber recorded 97 tackles, Aven 83, Gholson 80, Nelson 65 and Eli 59. Nelson and Gholson each had three sacks, Nelson posted five tackles for a loss and Eli picked off four passes.
Green rushed for 1,300 yards on 240 carries. Halfway through his Nixa career, he already has 1,887 yards rushing as he begins to etch his name in the Eagles’ records book. Over 2015 Nixa grad Alec Murphy’s junior and senior seasons, he totaled 2,840 yards rushing.
Wheeler hauled in 33 receptions for 581 yards and five touchdowns.
Moreno anchored an offensive line that paved the way for the Eagles to total 356 points in 11 games.
Tennison notched 44 tackles, six TFLs and three sacks.
The COC Offensive Player of The Year is Webb City running back Devrin Weathers and the COC Defensive Player of The Year is Webb City defensive back Treghan Parker. Parker won the award by a unanimous vote.
The COC Coach of The Year is Webb City’s John Roderique.
The Tigers have a handful of Second-Team selections. They include offensive lineman Jacob Wofford, running back Tylr Bolin, linebacker Thomas Rushing and defensive backs Logan Baldwin and Jace Easley.
Bolin, a senior, joined an exclusive list by running for more than 100 yards twice in one season against Webb City. He finished with 1,097 yards on 174 carries, an average of 6.3 yards a run.
Baldwin led Ozark with 83 tackles as a senior and also had 7.5 TFLs. Rushing had 64 stops as a senior and Easley was in on 68 tackles, to go along with four interceptions during his junior season.
Nixa has no one on the Second-Team.
On the Third-Team are Ozark running back Ethan Pritchard, Ozark quarterback Cannon Cox, Ozark defensive back Colton Casteel, Nixa offensive lineman Sam Brower, Nixa defensive back Ben Mills and Nixa quarterback Reid Potts.
Cox and Potts are among five quarterbacks on the Third-Team.
Cox ran 170 times for 932 yards during his senior season. He was an All-COC Third-Team pick as a defensive back a year ago.
Pirtchard, a senior, averaged 11.6 yards every time he touched the ball. He had 590 yards rushing on 62 carries and 173 yards receiving on four catches.
Casteel shared Ozark’s lead in picks with Easley at four.
Mills had three interceptions.
Potts completed 69-of-140 passes for 842 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions.
