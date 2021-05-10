Nixa freshman Spencer Ward obviously wasn’t overwhelmed by the pressure of competing in the 4 x 400 relay at the COC Track Meet on Thursday.
With runners from all schools surrounding the track and cheering on their teammates, Ward took Nixa from second place to first while running the third leg. With Smith Wheeler at the anchor leg, the Eagles went on to coast to a first-place finish (3:29) by more than two full seconds.
“This means a lot to me,” Ward said. “Being a freshman on the varsity, I feel I was put there for a reason. I know I’ve had to go out and get it done.
“I don’t think about age,” he added. “I think about skill more than anything. When I’m running, I don’t hear anything. I focus on running and if someone is in front of me, I focus on passing them.”
“He reminds me of me when I was a freshman,” Wheeler said of Ward. “I knew he had this in him. He’s a little stud. I’m excited to see how he performs at Districts, Sectionals and State because he’s at his best under pressure.”
Ward figured in the pre-season to make an impact in the 100 and 200, rather than being part of the 4 x 400 relay.
“I was nervous this season because I’m getting back to the 400,” he said. “I wasn’t planning on running it this year. Coach (Lance Brumley) made me do it and I guess it was a good choice.”
Kendrick Nall and Dylan Sanders complete Nixa’s 4 x 400 relay.
The Eagles’ 4 x 200 relay of Ward, Wheeler, Sanders and Austin McCracken was also first (1:31.68).
Wheeler was first in the 400 (50.86) and third in the 200 (23.0).
Wheeler is confident he’s on the verge of a 49 in the 400.
“The work I’m doing in practice destroys what I’m doing in any of these races (at meets),” he said. “The 400 is starting to feel easier for me because of the work I’m doing in practice.
Lady Eagles capture title
Nixa won the girls team championship with 147.5 points.
Lily Simmons and Alicen Ashley claimed gold medals. Ashley won the 3,200 (12:00) and was second in the 1,600 (5:34). Simmons won the high jump (5-3).
Macy Kopp was second in the 800 (2:26), as was Carly Brumley in the 100 hurdles (17.35).
Brumley was third in the 300 hurdles (49.87), while Simmons was third in the 100 hurdles (17.54) and Dakota Hale was third in the javelin (116-71/2).
Perez wins discus
Tony Perez made his final throw his best while winning the discus (163-9).
Perez had scratched on two of his first three attempts. His best throw was 148-7 prior to his winning throw.
Kolby Graham took second in the javelin (159-41/2).
McCracken took third in the 100 (11.78), as did Riley Childs in the 300 hurdles (41.97) and Michael Sportsman in the high jump (6-31/4).
