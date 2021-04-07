Nixa’s Spencer Ward isn’t living up to the reputation he built in junior high as a prized prospect in the 400 because he isn’t running the 400 in high school.
“I’ve moved on to the shorter sprints because I’m faster than I used to be,” he said. “I think I’m pretty fast for a freshman. Hopefully, I’ve got more room to go.”
Ward displayed his speed at the Nixa Quad on Monday. He finished first in the 200 and ran a leg on the Eagles’ winning 4 x 100 relay. He took second in the 100.
Ward was runner-up in the 100 by teammate Austin McCracken. However, Ward beat his older brother, Steven.
“It’s kind of day by day,” Spencer said of who wins between him and Steven, an all-state linebacker for Nixa last fall. “It’s motivation for me because he’s like ‘the dude’ around here.”
McCracken maintained his title as the Eagles’ fastest sprinter by edging Spencer in the 100. McCracken posted an 11.84 and Ward a 12.04.
‘He’s obviously pretty good competition,” Ward said. “We’re always neck and neck and he usually pulls it out.”
Ward surprised himself by winning the 200 (24.53), nearly two seconds ahead of his seeded time.
“I like the 100 and might start doing the 200 more,” he said. “But it’s a lot more tiring.”
Like many football players, Ward likes the fact track will improve his speed and athleticism. He’s preparing for a move on the gridiron from offense to defense for his sophomore season.
“I used to play baseball, but it’s too slow-paced for me,” Ward said. “Track keeps me fast and it’s fun.”
Both Wards, McCracken and Dylan Sanders won the 4 x 100 relay (44.68).
The Eagles also received individual firsts from Zach Renfro in the 800 (2:07), Riley Childs in the 110 hurdles (17.80) and 300 hurdles (42.70), Afton Hopkins in the pole vault (10-10) and Koby Graham in the javelin (144-8).
Sanders, Casen Hammitt, Jackson Bray and Aaron Cagle won the 4 x 200 relay (1:38), while Childs, Smith Wheeler, Canden Brown and Renfro won the 4 x 400 relay (3:39),
Ozark’s Kayson Nelson was first in the 400 (57.63).
On the girls side, another Nixa freshman starred. Faith Chepkondol, a transfer from Ozark, won the 100 (13.10), 200 (27.07), long jump (16-7) and ran the anchor leg on the Lady Eagles’ winning 4 x 100 relay (51.79). The rest of the relay included Addison Tauai, Reagan Thomason and Hayden Meyer.
Taui teamed with Kaylee Schlenker, Catherine Cruise and Alanna Dutton to win the 4 x 200 relay (1:55). Meyer, Hadley Carrisalez, Macy Kopp and Brooklyn Bidingez won the 4 x 400 relay (4:52). Jenna Hefley, Adelynn Janssen, Alyxandria Trisler and Cassidy Williams won the 4 x 800 relay (11:31).
Nixa’s Jena Medearis was first in the high jump (5-2), as was Lily Simmons in the 100 hurdles (17.71), Dakota Hale in the javelin (97-7) and Alicen Ashley in the 1,600 (5:37)
Ozark received a win from Blaire Pace in the 800 (2:38).
