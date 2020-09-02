With Nixa featuring as many as six sophomores in its regular rotation of players, conventional thinking might be the Eagles are a year or two away from contending in the COC and for a District championship.
Coach Evan Palmer thinks Nixa can speed up its future expectations and contend now.
“I wouldn't put it past them. I think they can go for it this year,” Palmer said. “We've got talented and strong kids who are going to get better. They are smart players who know the game.”
The Eagles are led by senior goalkeeper Nick Reid. He has been there and done that the past three seasons.
“We lost a lot in the middle of the field from last year. So, it’s nice knowing you've got a guy back there (at goalie) who has started since his freshman year,” Palmer said. “He did a phenomenal job last year and this year he could be even better. It's good knowing we've got someone between the pipes who can really help us when we need it.”
The Eagles welcome back Zach Naugle, after he topped the team with eight goals as a freshman a year ago.
“Last year, he was getting double-teamed a lot,” Palmer said. “As a freshman, he hung well against the upperclassmen he had to play against.”
Other sophomores who figure to play prominent roles are Kaleb James, Carson Palmer, Collin Cash, Andrew Butler and Riley Lister.
“Our sophomore group is a big and talented group,” Palmer said. “Carson and Collin are doing a great job controlling the midfield. I think Andrew is going to take off this year and be a phenomenal player.”
Palmer points to Butler’s improvement as the reason he is optimistic he can enjoy a breakthrough season.
“He's gotten a lot stronger and faster,” Palmer said. “His skill-set is good. He has good technical ball skills. He keeps getting smarter with the ball, knowing when to take on someone and when to pass and go. He’s going to take off and be a phenomenal player.”
Another returnee is Josh Stoneberger. He missed all of last season with a torn ACL. Stoneberger offers the Eagles versatility. Palmer likes the combination Stoneberger and Naugle could become.
“Josh coming back is huge for us,” Palmer said. “He's going to be a really good complement to Zach. They've been working well together. They're still learning a bit. I think as the season goes on that tandem will be very tough to stop. Josh is gung-ho. He's ready to go.”
Other players with experience include Bryce Richmond, Isaac Nuccio, Landon Myers, Jack Harris and Mateo Soriano.
Brody Sanders has been a pleasant addition. The senior is playing soccer for the first time and has shown potential.
“Brody is an athlete. He started playing some (soccer) this summer and liked it, so he came out for the team,” Palmer said. “He'll be an attacking player. He's giving us some good minutes. He gets in and goes for it. He makes things happen. He has a good nose for the game.”
Nixa was struck by injuries while managing just five goals in its eight losses last season and was shut out over three straight matches in October. Palmer plans on the Eagles being more explosive this season.
“We played very defensive last year,” he said. “We want to open it up this year."
