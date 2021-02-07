Nixa will be part of the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions field for the seventh time, as the Eagles were announced last week to be included in the 37th edition of the tourney in 2022.
It’s Nixa’s first T of C invite since 2013.
The Eagles were likely an easy pick to extend an invite. Coach Jay Osborne's bunch is 18-3 this season while sporting a regular rotation that includes four juniors and one sophomore.
Area heavyweights the likes of Hartville, Kickapoo, Greenwood, Republic, Rogersville and Ozark are all senior-dominated this season.
By playing in the T of C, Nixa’s tourney slate will also include the Blue & Gold Tournament and Nixa Invitational Tournament. The Eagles will not be back to defend their Carthage Tournament title from this season.
Nixa’s past T of C appearances saw the Eagles finish fourth in 2011 and 2013, seventh in 1999 and eighth in 1985, 1986 and 2006.
Nixa will be joined by Parkview as the area’s two entrants next season.
The rest of the T of C field will be made up by Sierra Canyon (California), Milton (Georgia), Chicago Whitney Young, St. Paul VI (Virginia), Rainier Beach (Washington) and Putnam City North (Oklahoma).
Sierra Canyon, featuring LeBron ‘Bronny’ James, the oldest son of NBA great LeBron James, will surely be the tourney’s main attraction. The younger James is ranked No. 30 nationally in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports.com.
Sierra Canyon, a suburban Los Angeles school, has become a hot source for college talent. The Trailblazers currently have 10 former players in the NCAA D-I ranks and three NCAA D-I signees on this season’s roster.
In addition to James being among the elite sophomores nationally, Sierra Canyon has two players ranked among the top 32 in the nation in the Class of 2022 by Rivals.com.
Sierra Canyon was at the T of C in 2016 and 2017, finishing second and first.
Milton is led guard Bruce Thornton, who has committed to Ohio State.
The T of C’s history has seen 61 players go on to play in the NBA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.