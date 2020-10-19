Nixa’s deep and talented crop of defensive backs has become even deeper and more talented with the addition of Dylan Ayres.
Ayers made his long-awaited debut as a senior in the Eagles’ Week Seven loss at Webb City. He had been sidelined for three months due to a broken wrist he suffered during summer workouts. During a scrum for a loose ball, a teammate landed on his wrist.
“It broke in half,” Ayres said. “We were having a really good pre-season and I felt like I was playing some of the best football I’ve ever played before the injury. I had to have surgery and had a plate and seven screws put in.”
Ayers was thrilled to see Nixa get off to a 6-0 start, but naturally couldn’t help but be a bit down about missing out on all the fun.
“There was a lot of frustration about not being able to play in our first games and against Ozark,” he said. “I’m just glad to be back.”
Even when surgery was deemed necessary, he dismissed any notions he might not play as a senior.
“I didn’t let that be my mentality,” Ayres said. “I never even thought about being out for the season. I knew I was coming back.”
Ayres was in on three tackles against Webb City.
“I actually got cleared during the middle of Ozark week,” he added. “But I had only got to practice two days so I wasn’t able to play that game.”
Ayres and the Eagles (7-1) will travel to Carthage (7-0) this week. A Nixa win and the Eagles will earn themselves a share of the COC championship.
One of Ayres’ closest friends, fellow senior and Eagles safety Riley Childs, has been happy to welcome him back.
“I know he was totally bummed to be out,” Childs said “It was just a freak accident. I felt so bad for him. I told him, ‘Prepare and watch our practices so you know what you’re doing when you come back.’ I am so proud of him. He worked his butt off to get back.”
