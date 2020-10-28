Nixa's debut in Class 6 will have to wait another week.
The Eagles received word Wednesday they have been awarded a win by forfeit in the opening-round of Class 6 District 3. No. 2 seed Nixa's scheduled opponent, No. 7 Lee's Summit North, cannot compete due to a positive COVID-19 test result for one of its players, according to two media outlets out of Kansas City.
The nixafootball Twitter account posted an updated bracket this afternoon featuring both Nixa and No. 5 Joplin in the semifinal round.
The NixaAthletics Twitter account confirmed Friday's game has been cancelled shortly after 3 p.m.
MSHSAA has not posted an updated Class 6 District 3 bracket in response to the forfeits.
Media outlets out of Joplin have reported Joplin will also win its first-round contest by forfeit, as No. 4 Rockhurst has a positive COVID-19 test result on its team.
The District's two games will see No. 1 seed Raymore-Peculiar hosting No. 8 Lee's Summit and Lee's Summit West hosting No. 6 Kickapoo.
Nixa (8-2) will entertain the Kickapoo-Lee's Summit West winner in the second round next week.
