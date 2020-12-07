Avry Rutherford got over his disappointment of not facing a state medalist Friday and went on to enjoy a season-opening win by technical fall in Nixa’s duals with Farmington and Rogersville.
Rutherford won 18-3 at 182 pounds to help the Eagles whip Rogersville 52-21, after Nixa opened with a 46-24 victory versus Farmington.
Farmington features returning state medalist Judd Cunningham at 182. But he was a late scratch Friday.
“I was hoping to see how I would do against him, with him being a state medalist,” Rutherford said. “I want to see how I can do against a kid like him because I’m working to get to State this year. I was frustrated about it at first. But then I realized we wanted to win the dual and I’ll do whatever it is to help the team win.”
Rutherford took care of Rogersville’s Ryland Hacker in dominant fashion.
“When I was in the neutral position I was dominant,” Rutherford said. “I tried to work some of my moves in, trying to some shots in.”
Rutherford is looking to make a big jump this season, after enduring a rough sophomore season.
“My technique wasn’t quite there and I didn’t have the best moves last year,” he said. “This year, I’m working day and night. I’m doing football weights when I’m not wrestling in the mornings and after wrestling practices, I’m doing cardio work to make sure I’m good to go.”
The match of the night arguably was Nixa 152-pounder Alex Bewley’s loss by pin in 5:33 against Rogersville’s Beau Thompson. At the time of the fall, Bewley was leading 21-18.
“It was definitely exciting, a lot of twists and turns,” Bewley said. “I think everyone enjoys a back-and-forth match. When a match is one-sided, it’s kind of boring.
“I was giving it my all, that’s about all I could do,” he added. “I’ll learn from my mistakes and I’m hoping to own the mat this year.”
Nixa’s Kolyn Eli returned to the mat after a one-year break to post a pair of pins at 170 and 182. He needed only :13 to pin Rogersville’s Cooper Martin.
The Eagles’ Devin Strahan (106), Zan Fugitt (113), Peyton Moore (120) Deagan Fugit (132), Michael Turner and John Gholson (220 and 285) all won twice.
In matchups of returning state-qualifiers, Zan Fugitt beat Farmington’s Dayton Boyd 7-2 and Deagan Fugitt beat Farmington’s Blake Cook 6-1.
