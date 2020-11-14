PECULIAR — As Smith Wheeler passed along condolences and congratulations to his Nixa teammates Friday before boarding one of the Eagles’ charter buses at Raymore-Peculiar, he held a pillow to his side.
“This is just for comfort,” the Nixa wide receiver said. “I don’t know if I’ll be able to sleep tonight on the way home. I’ll try my best. Maybe I’ll probably just pass out.”
Odds are Wheeler slept some on the nearly three-hour drive home. It was an exhausting and frustrating night for Nixa’s offense as the Eagles fell to Ray-Pec 18-15 in the Class 6 District 3 championship game that doubled as a State Quarterfinal round clash.
Nixa (9-3) didn’t score over the final 20-plus minutes. The Eagles turned the ball over three times on two interceptions and one fumble in the second half on their way to losing their third straight road game.
Ray-Pec quarterback Conrad Hawley, an NCAA D-I prospect, received all the pre-game hype. But the Panthers defense ended up carrying them to their District title, allowing only four touchdowns in three District wins. They proved relentless while meeting Nixa ball-carriers at the line of scrimmage and hounding Eagles receivers all over the field.
Nixa’s best chance to take a late lead came after a botched Ray-Pec punt gave the Eagles the ball at midfield with seven minutes remaining. But after a Ramone Green run gave them a first down on the Ray-Pec 36-yard line, the Panthers deflected a pass and picked it off at the 5:43 mark.
Nixa had one more possession and while throwing from its own 29-yard line was intercepted again on a pass downfield intended for Wheeler.
“They were definitely quick and had our offense figured out pretty well,” Wheeler said. “They doubled up on me. On the last play they picked, they had three guys covering me. They had their outside linebacker over me and the corner and safety behind him. They knew where we were going to put the ball and it worked out their way.”
“You’ve got to give them credit. They have a really good defense,” Nixa quarterback Reid Potts said. “I missed some throws, but they made some plays.”
“It was a great effort by them,” Eagles linebacker Steven Ward said of the Panthers (10-2). “I’m glad we lost to a great team.”
“They’ve been here before, having won several state championships,” Nixa coach John Perry said. “When you get in big games, sometimes you hang your hat on that and they made the plays when they had to.”
Nixa certainly made it a competitive ball game, thanks in part to Perry’s seemingly never-ending assortment of trick plays.
The Eagles scored their first touchdown on fourth-and-goal when defensive back Jaden Aven received his first carry of the season and turned it into a one-yard touchdown on an end-around no one saw coming.
Earlier on the drive, safety Riley Childs stepped in at quarterback and gained a first down on fourth-and-three by running for five yards.
Later in the game, Perry went to a three-man backfield and called upon seldom-used sophomore Avry Rutherford as a blocking back to try to clear room for Green.
“When you can’t win the line of scrimmage, you’ve got to try to finagle things every way you can,” Perry said. “They controlled the line of scrimmage. We were having to try to trick them every chance we could to get a point. I think we used every trick in the book this year to try to get first downs and score. We used several more tonight.”
Childs also took a snap from center on a fake punt and completed a pass for a first down to nose guard John Gholson, of all people.
“We’d been working on that all year and Gholson had been begging for it, so we decided to give it a shot and it worked out,” Childs said.
Trick plays were a signature throughout Perry’s first season at Nixa and helped make him popular among his players.
“I appreciate his trust in us and our ability to get things done,” Childs said. “He made some (gutsy) calls and I loved it. He wanted to get some of us defensive guys on offense and in position to get the ball and make plays. He made the season incredibly fun for us.”
Childs did his thing on defense, as well. He set up the Eagles’ go-ahead touchdown with an interception deep in Ray-Pec territory a minute into the third quarter. A couple plays later Green scored on a seven-yard run to give Nixa a 15-10 lead.
The Eagles’ first score was a safety when Hawley was called for intentional grounding while throwing from the end zone.
Penalties were a reoccurring theme on the night. An unusually high number of holding calls on both teams helped keep the offenses from getting in a rhythm.
“There are always going to be penalties or something that holds you back when you lose,” Childs said. “There were tense moments and (the refs) were probably nervous, too, just like we were. They were trying to make sure they called the game right.”
The combination of penalties, turnovers and Ray-Pec’s ball-hawking defense was too much for Nixa to overcome, as the Eagles lost a District final for the second straight year.
“We made too many mistakes,” Perry said. “Too many things didn’t go our way that have been going our way. But I’m super proud of the kids for their fight.”
Wheeler, Potts, Childs and Ward are among a slew of seniors on both sides of the ball who suited up for Nixa for the final time. They were poised to make this a winning season for the Eagles from the outset, but Perry’s arrival brought wide-ranging intangibles that revitalized the program.
“I look forward to college and feel like I can make an impact there,” Ward said. “But nothing is going to be like this because of our community. Coach brought in a whole new energy and mindset. I’m glad I was able to play my last year under him. He left an impact on me I’ll never forget.”
Ray-Pec 18, Nixa 15
Nixa 0 8 7 0 - 15
Ray-Pec 3 7 8 0 - 18
Scoring
RP – Rudron 26 field goal
RP – Fager 9 run (Rudron kick)
N – Safety
N – Aven 1 run (extra-point failed)
N – Green 7 run (James kick)
RP – Hawley 1 run (Rudron kick)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.