John Perry has done about everything he could have hoped for since arriving at Nixa last spring and getting to work.
Well before leading the Eagles to their 6-0 start, Perry made a beeline for Webb City to meet with legendary Cardinals coach John Roderique. As far back as Perry’s introductory press conference as the Eagles’ new hire last winter, he voiced a desire to meet with Roderique.
Roderique was glad to welcome Perry to the COC and offered him a chair in his office.
“I learned a long time ago that if you want to be great, go follow people who are great and copy them,” Perry said. “I Google’d best program in the state of Missouri and it said Webb City. I called him and asked if I could come visit him. I saw all those trophies on his wall. He has a fantastic program.”
Roderique is well-renowned by coaches, players, media and fans for his professional and friendly demeanor. Perry came away impressed, as well.
“What a first-class guy,” Perry said. “He’s a wonderful man and wonderful coach.”
All that said, Perry would like nothing more this week than to knock off Roderique and the Cardinals in a pivotal battle for the COC championship. The Eagles are the league’s lone 6-0 team, Carthage is 5-0 and Webb City is 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the conference.
“I’m excited for the opportunity we have,” Perry said. “That’s the lion. If you’re a competitor, you want to play the best and Webb City has been the best.”
Nixa’s defense will look to handle the Cardinals offense in the same manner the Eagles have held five of their first six foes to one touchdown or less.
“We’re going to see another option team. I can’t wait for the challenge,” safety Clayton Uber said. “They definitely have a tradition over there. We’re looking to make our own.”
Offensively, running back Ramone Green will look to continue his streak of reaching 100 yards rushing. He’s 6-for-6 and on track to become the first Nixa running back to reach 1,000 yards since Sean Sample two years ago.
Green has 747 yards rushing.
“Before the season, I set goals for myself and one was 1,000-plus yards,” Green said. “So, that would mean something to me. But I’ve still got to come out every week and work.”
Nixa has been playing the Cardinals regularly since 2006 and has yet to beat then. The best game in the series was in 2013, when Webb City edged the Eagles 27-24.
Nixa will meet up with a Webb City bunch led by running back Devrin Weathers. The Kansas State commit has rushed for 855 yards on 82 carries. The Cardinals have four 'backs with at least 250 yards on the ground and have totaled 2,038 yards rushing, or 339.7 yards a night.
Webb City has completed just 18 passes all season.
Matthew McDaniel leads the Cardinals defense. He has seven tackles for a loss. Treghan Parker has three interceptions.
