Nixa's soccer team will have the distinction of opening the new-look Eagle Stadium on Thursday versus Kickapoo.
The $5.8 million stadium makeover has included refurbished and new bleachers expanding seating on the home side to 40 rows 3,500 seats, a press box tower, new concession stands and a grand walk-up featuring pictures of Nixa athletes on mesh covering the back of the bleachers.
“It will be exciting to open up our new stadium," coach Evan Palmer said. "The guys are looking forward to it. Kickapoo will be a great opponent."
Nixa's football team will have its home-opener Friday versus Joplin.
Palmer gives the new look high marks and thinks Nixa voters who passed the bond that included the stadium improvements will approve, as well.
"Aesthetically, it looks very good and now we have more seating," Palmer said. "I've said it before but we really appreciate the voters of Nixa giving us this.
"Ozark has had a great stadium for years and ours kind of paled in comparison," he said. "Our stadium was pretty good before, but now it rivals Ozark's stadium and Republic's too."
