Nixa announced on Monday the hiring of Logan Hughes as the Eagles’ new head baseball coach.
Hughes has been a long-time assistant coach at the college level. He spent the last eight years at Drury and was the Panthers’ recruiting coordinator. Previously, he was at Missouri-St. Louis for three years and Wayne State (Mich.) for five years.
During Hughes’ time at Drury, the Panthers advanced to the NCAA D-II Tournament four times.
“We are excited to have Logan join the Nixa coaching staff to continue the successes of the past and keep Nixa baseball a premier program,” Nixa athletics director Brandon Clark said in a statement. “His background and personal experience will allow him to be both a coach and a mentor to the athletes in our program.”
Hughes is a California native. He and his family moved to Branson prior to his freshman year in high school. Hughes was an all-state pitcher and third baseman in the late 1990s while with the Pirates.
He started his college career at Southwest Baptist, before moving on to the juco level at North Arkansas and was an NJCAA All-American.
Hughes finished his playing career at Missouri-St. Louis, where he was an all-conference third baseman. He was the Great Lakes Valley Conference Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2003 and 2004.
Hughes replaces Jason Daugherty, who officially resigned from his post earlier this summer. Daugherty led the Eagles to a 63-18 record in three seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.