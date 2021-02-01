Nixa’s Peyton Moore could hear officials matside voice their approval during his march to the 120 championship at the COC Tournament on Saturday.
The refs liked one move in particular from Moore, who pinned Neosho’s Landon Kivett in 1:12 in their title tilt.
“I could hear them say, ‘That was pretty slick,’” Moore said. “(Kivett) shot in and I flipped him to his back off a mouse trap. It was probably one of more slick moves I’ve ever hit. It was there so I did what I could and it worked. If (an opponent) is on my ankle, I’ll probably go to that and if he’s on my knee, I’ll probably just push his head down.”
Moore (33-1) did his best not to have his head down entering the tourney. He lost for the first time earlier in the week, when Lebanon freshman Canon Roark upset him.
“That was probably one of the worst matches I’ve wrestled in my life,” Moore said. “I came in unprepared and wrestled terribly. It got me frustrated. I let him get three takedowns on me. I had allowed just one takedown before that. I think if I see him again, I would probably beat him. Hopefully, next year I get to face him.”
Moore rebounded in a big way, pinning all four of his foes Saturday.
Nixa’s COC champions also included Zan Fugitt (113) and John Gholson (220).
Fugitt (32-1) won by technical fall 16-0 against Carthage’s Bradyn Tate in the final round.
Fugitt couldn’t help but be a bit disappointed not to renew his long rivalry with Republic’s Wyatt George. They met for the COC 106 title a year ago.
George and most of the host Tigers were not able to compete Saturday due to being quarantined.
“I thought he’s who I would probably have in the semifinals or finals,” Fugitt said. “I wanted to have some good matches today, so I’m a little disappointed. But I’m happy and excited that I will most likely face at him at Districts and Sectionals.”
Fugitt has been on a roll since suffering his lone loss at the hands of Seneca’s Brady Roark in December .
“It always sucks to have a tough loss. But I can honestly say I learned a lot from that match,” said Fugitt, who has won 22 matches in a row. “I believe I’ve gotten a lot better because of that match.”
Gholson (30-2) swept his matchups with Neosho’s Jacob Fry, including a win by fall in 2:30 in the 220 final.
Gholson has split time this season at 220 and 285. At 220, he feels his combination of speed and strength give him an edge.
“I move more than most kids I wrestle. That sets me apart,” Gholson said. “I feel so good, but this isn’t the end. There’s more (wins) to come.”
Nixa’s Deagan Fugitt (126) and Charles Speake (285) were third.
