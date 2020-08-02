The cloud of uncertainty related to COVID-19 and how it may impact fall sports didn’t keep the Nixa and Ozark football teams from going 100 percent during their summer camps.
Both the Tigers and Eagles concluded summer camps last week and are idle this week prior to the official start of practices on Aug. 10.
“We’ve all been super glad to be around each other and lift, run and practice and get back to normal as close as we can,” Ozark coach Chad Depee said. “There are a lot of different variables going on and it gives you a new perspective. But we’re glad to be here.”
Since the Missouri State High Schools Activities Association (MSHSAA) released its guidelines on COVID-19, masks have become commonplace at high schools and practice fields, as coaches and players do what they can to avoid the virus.
They're doing their best not to dwell on the unusual obstacles thrust their way.
“I don’t worry about things I can’t control. I can’t control COVID-19 and we cannot control what (MSHSAA is) going to say we are going to do,” Nixa coach John Perry said. “We’re going to try to wear a mask as much as possible when we’re not competing. We’re going to do whatever we can to be as safe as possible so we have the opportunity to have a football season. We’re going to do things the right way.
“I’m not worried about it. It is what it is,” he added. “I’m going to try to stay safe. If I get (COVID-19), I’ll either get over it or I’ll die.”
“Obviously, we want to be safe. There are things we are going to have to look at and use common sense,” Ozark coach Chad Depee said. “We’ll do what’s required of us and do our best at it. It’s like we tell our team, sometimes you’ve got to go with what’s dealt you and sometimes that changes on a day-to-day basis. We’ve got to be able to adapt and make the best of every situation. That’s what we’re trying to do.”
MSHSAA’s most dramatic guideline would likely force a school to cancel or postpone at least two games. According to MSHSAA, if a player has a positive test, all individuals having had close contact with the individual 48 hours prior to the test will be excluded from practices or games for 14 days.
“If the entire team catches (COVID), we might lose that week,” Perry said.
Coaches and players are also well aware some states have already suspended their fall sports season to the spring.
Perry is hoping a domino effect doesn’t play out and MSHSAA follow suit.
“I know it’s iffy,” he said of playing football this fall. “Cancelling the season is not going to do away with COVID. It’s not going anywhere, so I don’t understand what good cancelling football would do. But I understand anything is possible.”
“It’s a day-to-day deal,” Depee said. “From what I see, it changes every day. Our biggest hope is we want to get Aug. 10 and play fall sports, we want to get to the first day of school, the students want to be around their friends again and we want to be around the students. We want to get back to normal the best way we can.”
