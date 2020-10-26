The Class 6 District 3 bracket didn’t work out quite like Nixa safety Riley Childs hoped it would.
For Childs, a best-case scenario for the Eagles would have been a first-round matchup involving a rival. He was thinking of a Kickapoo-Nixa matchup while speculating how the seeds might unfold prior to MSHSAA officially releasing District brackets Sunday.
“We love to play people we know,” said Childs, who counts Chiefs wide receiver Chandler Taylor among his friends. “It would be a big crowd and all of that. Kickapoo was off to a hot start this season. They have had some challenges. But they're a good team and will come to fight.
“We would love to play Lee's Summit North, too,” he added.
No. 2 seed Nixa could actually play both Lee's Summit North and Kickapoo. The Eagles will play the Broncos first.
Nixa (7-2) hosts No. 7 Lee’s Summit North (4-5) on Friday, while No. 6 Kickapoo (4-4) will travel to No. 3 Lee’s Summit West (6-3). The winners will meet in a semifinal next week.
The other side of the bracket sees No. 1 Raymore-Peculiar (7-2) hosting No. 6 Lee’s Summit (2-7) and No. 4 Rockhurst (5-3) entertaining No. 5 Joplin (5-4).
This is Nixa’s foray into Class 6 in any sport. The Eagles are chasing their first District championship since capturing the Class 5 District 6 title in 2015.
Nixa improved by three wins in regular-season play this year compared to a year ago. But Childs points to the Eagles’ losses to Webb City and Carthage and feels there is a percentage of fans who aren’t looking at them as serious title contenders.
He think he and his teammates should enter post-season play with the proverbial chip on their shoulders.
“We have doubters. You're always going to have doubters whenever you're a good team,” Childs said. “People think we can't close out in big games.
“We love it when people bet against us or tell us we're not good enough to win. That gives us a fire,” he added. “We're going to show that we're not who some people think we are. We're going to try to shut them up, show what we’re made of and go win a state championship.”
Lee’s Summit North started 4-2 and now has lost three straight, while basically beating the teams it should have beat and losing to the teams it should have lost to. The Broncos are 0-4 against teams with a winning record.
Lee’s Summit North features an offense led by quarterback Tre Baker, who has thrown for an average of 165.6 yards a game. He has completed 93-of-180 passes for 1,325 yards, with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Wideouts Devin Blayney and Logan Muckey have teamed for 67 catches.
By comparison, Nixa quarterbacks Reid Potts and Austin McCracken have combined for 98-of-166 passing for 1,220 yards, with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Wideout Michael Sportsman features six touchdown catches among his nine receptions.
Running back Ramone Green has a team-high 1,071 yards rushing while averaging 5.7 yards a carry.
If Nixa and Kickapoo both advance to the semifinal round, the schools would meet for the first time since 2013. They face off annually on jamboree night, but it’s been seven years since they played each other with something on the line.
In 2013, the Chiefs beat the Eagles in the second round of the playoffs.
A Kickapoo-Nixa matchup would also mark the first time former Nixa all-state running back and sprinter Nate Thomas, in his fourth year as the Chiefs’ head coach, would face his alma mater.
“He's in our records books all over the place,” Childs acknowledged.
An Eagles win this week and they are assured of being at home next week, as well.
Ozark is in the Class 5 ranks for the second straight season, after a one-year stint in Class 6 in 2018. The Tigers are the No. 3 seed in top-heavy Class 5 District 6.
Ozark (5-4) is at home this week and paired up with No. 6 seed Neosho (0-9). The winner gets No. 2 Webb City (8-1). The other side of the bracket sees No. 5 Branson (3-6) at No. 4 Republic (3-6) this week, with the winner getting No. 1 Carthage (8-0).
Ozark owns a 31-7 Week Seven win over Neosho. The Tigers totaled 363 yards on the ground against the Wildcats, with quarterback Cannon Cox running for 116 yards on 18 carries.
Neosho has managed just 55 points on the season. The Wildcats are 1-16 in their last 17 games dating back to last season.
Ozark is looking for its first playoff win in three years.
