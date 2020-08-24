Former Nixa standout Sean Sample didn’t receive the designation, ‘The King Of Nixa,’ by happenstance. He earned the title by literally being involved in about everything the Eagles did on offense, defense and even special teams during his senior season two years ago.
Nixa isn’t expecting to have anyone play such a prominent role on both sides of the ball in new coach John Perry’s first go-around with the Eagles. His plan is to not have anyone start on offense and defense.
“We are totally two-platooning,” Perry said. “To have a chance to win them all, you've got to two-platoon. You're not going to beat a team that is two-platooning and you're not because they're going to have more gas at the end of the game. To be able to do that you've got to have quality players and I think we do. We're blessed.
“If you know you're going to run five miles, you're not going to sprint that first mile. You're going to take it easy. We want them to be able to play fast all the time,” he added. “Nobody can play 150 snaps full-speed. It's impossible. We've got to be able to get guys to play 80-90 plays full-speed. Our best players are going to play on one side of the ball and special teams.”
Entering Nixa’s opener Friday at Branson, Perry has also been implementing a spread offense. With the spread’s new offensive schemes to the Eagles and their coaching staff, Perry will be calling plays at the outset of the season.
“I’m an offensive line coach by nature. But I'm having to call the offense because it's what I've been running (in his native Mississippi),” Perry said. “Until our guys get to be as comfortable with it as I am, I'm going to do that. I've kind of had to have a hand in everything. Our coaches are awesome. We have some great ones. But this is the offense I've been running for however many years. Learning it is a little complicated. They're still processing that.”
Perry is at the other end of the spectrum in regard to Nixa’s COC competition. He’s anxious to see what the rest of the conference has to offer and how the Eagles stack up.
“The only iffy thing in my mind is I don't know what to compare us to,” Perry said. “I haven't seen any of the teams we will play. I compare us to teams back home. But it really doesn't matter. We're going to be the best we can be. I'm excited about what we've got.”
