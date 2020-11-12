Nixa will go against an NCAA D-I prospect in Raymore-Peculiar quarterback Conrad Hawley in Friday’s Class 6 District 3 championship game ay Ray-Pec.
Hawley, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound senior, has received offers from Missouri State, Akron, Northern Iowa, Tennessee-Martin and Ole Miss. He also surely has helped his stock by reportedly carrying a 4.39 grade-point average.
He is likely to reach a couple milestones against the Eagles. The three-year starter’s career numbers include 4,999 passing yards and 49 touchdowns.
Hawley has completed 139-of-232 passes for 2,390 yards and 25 touchdowns with 10 interceptions this season, while leading Ray-Pec to a 9-2 record.
Ray-Pec beat Joplin 28-7 last week with Hawley only having moderate success. He was 8-for-12 passing for 119 yards and two interceptions against the Eagles.
Ray-Pec tight end Tucker Miller, a 6-3, 230-pound junior tight end, is also considered a potential D-I prospect. He has 39 receptions for 446 yards. Miller also stars in the classroom. He has a 4.0 GPA and scored a 26 on his ACT.
Panthers wide receiver Jaidyn Doss is a big-play threat, with 36 catches for 787 yards. Doss got off to an exceptional start this season, having three nights with 100-plus yards receiving in Ray-Pec’s first six games. But he has just nine catches for 113 yards the last four weeks.
Like Nixa with John Perry, Ray-Pec has enjoyed success with a new head coach this season. Sean Martin took over for 20-year Panthers coach Tom Kruse this year. Kruse led the Panthers to Class 5 state championships in 2004, 2005 and 2006.
Ray-Pec is seeking its second straight District championship, after reaching the state semifinals last year.
Nixa, which is playing in a District final for the second straight season, has a handful of seniors putting up big numbers.
Linebacker Steven Ward is up to 99 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss and six quarterback sacks. Safey Riley Childs has 81 tackles and 186 stops the past two seasons. Cornerback Kolyn Eli has picked off four passes. Wide receiver Smith Wheeler has 28 receptions for 511 yards. Wideout Michael Sportsman has six touchdowns among his 12 receptions. Quarterback Reid Potts is 56-of-105 passing for 736 yards and 10 touchdowns with three interceptions.
Sophomore running back Ramone Green is averaging 5.7 yards a carry while rushing 215 times for 1,223 yards. Over two seasons, Green has fumbled only twice in 325 carries and turned the ball over just once. He has 1,810 career yards rushing.
Among Nixa’s notable team statistics, the Eagles own a plus-13 edge in turnover differential against their opponents. They have lost the ball on a fumble only twice.
Nixa has outscored its opponents 308-97 through three quarters and been outscored by 21 points in the fourth quarter.
Referees have had a keen eye on the Eagles. Nixa has been penalized 70 times for 678 yards, while its opponents have been flagged 58 times for 468 yards.
