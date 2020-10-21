Jace Easley’s first quality playing time defensively as a sophomore last season for Ozark nearly made him feel like he wanted it to be his last.
“I got pretty banged up that game,” Easley said of his duties at cornerback for the Tigers in their 40-12 Class 5 District 6 semifinal loss to Nixa a year ago.
It seemed a bit of an exaggeration that Easley was listed at 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds on Ozark’s roster last season. He’s still listed at 5-10 and 150 this season, but both figures figure to be much more accurate now.
“I got bigger and stronger. My body physically is doing a lot better,” Easley said of his life as a junior. “I’m sore after every single game. But I recover slowly and I’m good by Friday.
“My Mom said I was stumbling along the sideline (against Webb City last week),” he added. “But I’ll be good and ready to play (at Carl Junction this week).”
Easley is still giving up size to most of his teammates and opponents. But he’s more than holding his own at safety. Through six weeks, his 46 tackles topped the Tigers and he added 10 more stops against Webb City. His three interceptions are second only to Colton Casteel’s four picks.
As a first-year starter, he’s exceeded outside expectations. As for his own standards for his play, he’s been pleased but always is striving for more.
“Yes and no,” Easley said when asked if he’s exceeded his goals. “I set pretty high expectations for myself. But it’s been very positive for me that I’ve been able to come out here and produce and do what I think I’m capable of.”
Easley is among the reasons for Ozark’s improvement defensively. The Tigers have yielded 226 points while going 5-3. At this point a year ago, they had given up 294 points.
All indications are Easley will be one and done as a full-time starter defensively. He’s very likely to follow the same path as senior Cannon Cox by playing defense as a junior and shift strictly to being a quarterback as a senior.
Easley subbed for Cox and played a series behind center against Webb City.
“I’ll definitely miss defense,” Easley said. “But I’ll do whatever I can to help this team win. If that means playing offense and not defense, that’s what I’m going to do.”
Easley also gave soccer a try earlier this year, before football coach Chad Depee thought it would take too much of a toll on him to play two sports simultaneously.
“I was told I can’t play soccer anymore. It is what it is,” Easley said. “I’m focusing on football now and trying to get better.”
