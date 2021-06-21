Even with 7-on-7 taking away what Jace Easley does best at quarterback, namely running with the ball, the new Ozark starting signal-caller is shining by throwing the pigskin.
Through the Tigers’ first two 7-on-7 sessions against the likes of Fair Grove, Rogersville and Clever, Easley did not throw an interception.
“That's encouraging,” Easley said. “Throwing has usually been one of my weaknesses as a quarterback. I'm gaining confidence throwing and getting better and better each week.”
Easley hopes Ozark can continue to go for big plays on the handful of occasions each game in which the Tigers go to the air. Last year, quarterback Cannon Cox had nine touchdown passes in 55 pass attempts.
“Most teams are used to us running,” Easley said. “When we do pass, I think we can catch teams off guard and go long with it.”
Easley doesn’t have the kind of arm to throw the ball 50 yards downfield. He’s counting on being effective throwing within 20 yards from the line of scrimmage.
“That's the goal. As long as I can be precise, we're going to be good,” he said.
Easley is working well establishing connections with an almost entirely new Ozark receiving corps. The senior southpaw and sophomore wide receiver Jace Whatley hooked up for three touchdowns last week.
“I love our receiving corps,” Easley said. “We've got some tall kids who can run fast. They should be pretty good and we've learned some new pass plays I think we're going to implement.”
By assuming Ozark’s quarterback duties, Easley is following the same path Cox took. Cox went from defensive back as a junior to quarterback as a senior, just as Easley is doing.
Easley topped Ozark with four interceptions and totaled 68 tackles at corerback a year ago.
He spelled Cox on occasion behind center and had six carries for 66 yards with one touchdown.
Easley and linebacker Drew Blomquist were tabbed by their teammates as Ozark captains over the winter. Two more Tigers will join them as captains.
Coach Chad Depee likes the example Easley is setting.
“You look at Jace and think, 'We could use him all over the place.' He's a great athlete and we've seen him grow and mature,” Depee said. “He's willing to fill in. He doesn't want to come off the field. He asks if he can play a position and how can he help the team. The other guys are seeing one of our best athletes who wants to contribute any way he can.”
Easley doesn’t consider himself a natural leader, but will press himself to be assertive.
“Usually, I've been pretty quiet,” Easley said. “I’m doing my best this year to step up and get more vocal. I want to be a good leader to our younger guys especially and show them what our standards are.
“As we get older, kids are now looking up to us,” he added. “It's a big responsibility. I'm super excited about it. It doesn't feel like I should be a senior, yet. But I'm trying to embrace it.”
