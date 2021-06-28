People between the ages of 16 and 19 are heading to work across Christian County.
They scoop our ice cream, serve our cheeseburgers and make our snow cones. They work as lifeguards at the pool, shelf stockers at the store and table bussers at restaurants. In the summer of 2021, they will fill a critical role in the restructuring of the Missouri economy, according to a report from University of Missouri researchers.
"Engaging younger workers—both high school students and recent high school graduates—represents one potential solution for addressing this labor shortage. Younger workers often fill many low-wage, part-time or seasonal jobs," the May edition of University of Missouri Extension's "Missouri Economy Indicators" reads.
Some high school graduates are also headed straight into the workforce, representing a bite into a statewide labor shortage that major employers report they are facing, and that state and federal government officials are talking about trying to solve.
While teenage participation in the workforce is down overall across Missouri, it remains higher than the national average. From 2006-2010, about 48.7 percent of teens between 16-19 were working in Missouri, compared to 42.2 percent across the U.S., according to the U.S. Census Bureau. From 2015-2019, the percentage of employment for persons ages 16-19 fell to 45.1 percent for Missouri and 38.5 percent for the United States.
"Missouri’s demographic trends limit the potential pool of younger workers. To address the declining labor force participation rate, employers may focus on creating more opportunities for young people to enter the workforce and begin potential careers. Survey data from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education show 22 percent of high school graduates on average directly entered the workforce each year between 2015 and 2019," the report reads.
Food service and retail work represent the largest employment sectors for persons ages 14-18, with 46 percent and 21.4 percent of the overall share, respectively. As the workforce ages, healthcare, manufacturing and construction industries start attracting workers between the ages of 19 and 21.However, most 19-21-year-old members of the workforce still have food service or retail jobs.
The authors of "Missouri Economy Indicators" encourage the healthcare, construction and manufacturing sectors to look to hire persons in the 19-21 age bracket.
"Each of these sectors enable people who have only a high school degree, some additional training and education or an industry-recognized certification to start careers. For young people to choose these pathways, it remains critical to introduce students to these careers and inform them about what they need to do in order to take advantage of these career opportunities," the report reads.
In 2020, Ozark High School reported a graduating class of 443, and 38 of those graduates went straight into the workforce within 180 days of graduating. That's a rate of 8.6 percent. In Nixa, 80 of the 419 graduates in 2020 went to work, or about 19.1 percent.
The data report states that high school graduates are actually more likely to go start a college program in a time of economic downturn. You're especially more likely to see high school graduates choose community college programs at schools like OTC Richwood Valley.
"The state of the economy often dictates whether recent high school graduates pursue employment or post-secondary education," the MU Extension report reads. "During down economies, graduates have greater interest in post-secondary education, particularly at community colleges. When the economy improves, they increasingly choose to pursue employment."
The authors make some recommendations for employers to attract and retain younger workers, such as blending on-the-job experience with secondary education through partnerships between employers and schools. They also recommend offering young workers meaningful tasks that relate to what they know from their educational background, and providing feedback to create work-based learning. The authors also point to 4-H and Future Farmers of America organizations for helping to foster development in the food, agriculture and forestry sectors.
