Ed Armstrong, Jr.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Frazier Cemetery in Boaz.
Edgar (Ed) W. Armstrong, Jr., 84, of Nixa passed away in his home Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born Dec. 10, 1935, in Carthage to Edgar W. Sr, and Gladys (Schreck) Armstrong. Ed was raised in Carthage and graduated Carthage High School in 1954.
He attended college at Southwest Missouri State, now Missouri State University, and graduated from Drury University with a bachelor of science degree and then a Master’s Degree In Education specializing in chemistry, biology and physics.
Ed enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1958, and served as a training non-commissioned officer. Ed was honorably discharged after eight years of service. Ed met the love of his life, Carolyn Clevenger, and they married May 29, 1959, celebrating 61 years of a wonderful marriage.
Ed started his teaching career in 1959 at Nixa High School. He taught at Nixa for eight years. He taught at Cherokee Junior High School in Springfield for 27 years, and retired in 1994 after 35 years of teaching. He loved kids and enjoyed teaching the spunky kids.
Ed loved the Lord and he and Carolyn attended Ridgecrest Baptist Church. He served as deacon and an elder in the church. Ed was also an ordained minister and filled in for Pastor Randy Harwood at Spokane Baptist Church.
Ed was a private aircraft pilot and he and Carolyn were members of the Hedge Hoppers Flying Club. He flew a Cherokee 180 and a Cessna 172. He was also in the Springfield Radio Controlled Airplane Club and built many RC planes, especially after he crashed them.
Ed had a wonderful sense of humor and will be remembered for all the children’s lives he had influenced over the years.
Ed is survived by his wife Carolyn; daughter Cynthia Armstrong; grandchildren Mark Freeman, Jr., Isaac Armstrong, Ruston Armstrong and Jessie Armstrong; grandchildren by choice; Mason Peck, Hannah Peck Howland, nieces Amanda Ragsdale, Keri Bachman, Mercedes Murray, Stephanie Stephens, Tracy Clevenger, Kara Clevenger, Deborah Armstrong; nephews Dale Clevenger, Craig Masterson, Adam Clevenger, Doug McCorkle, Bradley Murray, Joe Kincheloe, Kaiser Clevenger, Dale Armstrong, David Armstrong and Andy Armstrong; and three great-great nieces.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his son Bill Armstrong; and his brother Ernest Armstrong.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
